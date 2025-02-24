Gamuda Land’s ‘Get Set Go’ Initiative Helps Local Businesses Thrive

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Gamuda Land is taking concrete steps to empower local entrepreneurs and foster thriving communities through its GL Business Get Set Go initiative.

The program offers financial support, including capital expenditure grants and rental subsidies, to help small businesses establish and grow within Gamuda Land’s townships.

By reducing barriers to entry, the initiative aims to strengthen the local economy and create vibrant, experience-driven communities.

Since its launch, the campaign has attracted over 100 business applications, demonstrating strong interest from entrepreneurs.

The first group of grant recipients will expand their businesses to multiple locations, including Townsquare Lifestyle Retail at Gamuda Cove, Gardens Square at Gamuda Gardens, and Quayside Mall at twentyfive7.

Seeing the overwhelming response, the initiative will continue, with more recipients and opportunities to be announced in the coming months.

Building Stronger Communities Through Business Growth

These businesses are more than just tenants—they play a key role in shaping the identity of Gamuda Land’s townships.

By integrating a mix of retail, lifestyle, and essential services, Gamuda Land aims to create self-sustaining ecosystems where residents and visitors can live, work, and connect.

The GL Business Get Set Go initiative is part of a broader commitment to support local entrepreneurs.

Quarterly networking events will provide opportunities for business owners to collaborate, share ideas, and build strategic partnerships, further strengthening the business ecosystem across Gamuda Land’s developments.

“Our goal is to create communities where businesses and people can thrive together,” said Wong Siew Lee, Chief Operating Officer of Gamuda Land.

This initiative is a three-way win: for us as a developer, our townships thrive with the right mix of commercial businesses; for the community, it means enjoying retail conveniences within walking distance; and for local businesses, it’s an opportunity to grow and expand with the right support. It’s about creating an ecosystem where everyone benefits. Gamuda Land Chief Operating Officer Wong Siew Lee.

A Focus on Sustainable Growth

In Gamuda Cove, Townsquare Lifestyle Retail serves as the township’s first retail and entertainment hub, offering a mix of shops, dining options, and community spaces.

The nearby SplashMania WaterPark, an 18-acre water theme park with 39 rides and attractions, is expected to draw significant foot traffic, benefiting businesses in the area.

To enhance connectivity, Gamuda Cove offers an integrated e-tram service, linking residential neighbourhoods with key destinations such as Discovery Park, Townsquare Lifestyle Retail, and SplashMania WaterPark.

Accessibility beyond the township is also improving, with the 2-km toll-free Cyberjaya-Link, set to open in August 2025, reducing travel time to Cyberjaya, Putrajaya and other surrounding areas.

By 2025, Gamuda Cove is projected to attract 2 million annual visitors, positioning it as a major lifestyle and commercial destination.

Beyond Gamuda Cove, Gamuda Land is expanding its commercial hubs across other townships.

Gardens Square at Gamuda Gardens, set within a lush green landscape, is expected to draw 1 million annual visitors, offering boutique retail and essential services.

Meanwhile, Quayside Mall at twentyfive7, a fully tenanted waterfront lifestyle mall anchored by Jaya Grocer, Harvey Norman, MBO Cinemas, and Mr DIY, continues to thrive, attracting 600,000 monthly visitors.

Townsquare Lifestyle Retail and Gardens Square, scheduled to open in Q2 2025, will feature a diverse mix of tenants, including grocers, F&B outlets, and essential services designed to meet the community’s needs.

These will include renowned brands such as ASAI Hotel by the Dusit Group, Taylor’s Education Group, Jaya Grocer, Star Grocer, Global Art, Big Apple EduWorld, ZUS Coffee, llaollao, 7 Café, ChaTraMue, Gigi Coffee, Caring Pharmacy, Yilo Restaurant & Bar, and Old Town White Coffee, among others.

“By investing in local businesses, we’re not just building commercial spaces—we’re creating experiences and fostering economic growth,” added Wong.

This is just the first phase of the initiative, with more businesses set to benefit in the coming months.

As Gamuda Land continues to grow, so too will the opportunities it creates for businesses, communities, and a more connected future.

