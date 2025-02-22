Eat. Lepak. Repeat. Why Malaysians Can’t Live Without Eating Out

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In Malaysia, food is way more than just food—it’s our love language, our social glue, and let’s face it, our favourite pastime. Whether it’s a fancy buka puasa feast, a birthday makan-makan, or an impromptu teh tarik session, we often bond over dine-out meals.

And honestly, we don’t really need an excuse to go makan, right?

Eating Out: The Malaysian Way of Life

Malaysians love to makan outside. In fact, nearly half of us eat out multiple times a week, while 19% do it every day.

And why not? Groceries are pricey, washing up is a chore, and honestly—our hawker aunties and uncles have been perfecting their dumplings and prawn mees for decades. How to compete with that!?

Our spending habits reflect our love for dining out too. It’s estimated that Malaysians shell out anywhere from RM800 to RM1,200 a month just on eating out.

Come festive season, that figure can skyrocket as we splurge on seafood feasts, buffet spreads, and special-occasion delicacies.

Makan Time = Bonding Time

Eating out isn’t just about the food—it’s a full-on social event. Malaysians don’t just grab a bite; we sit, we chat, we debate over who’s paying the bill. Plus no one calls just to say “hi.” They call to say, “Jom makan!” or “Let’s minum!”.

And did you know that a whopping 73% of us eat out with family because, let’s face it—there’s nothing like spending time, sharing a delicious meal, and creating moments with loved ones.

Although home-cooked meals were once the heart and soul of Malaysian households, times have certainly changed.

Back in the ’60s, families would hustle to the wet market for fresh ingredients and cook everything from scratch.

But as our economy boomed and life got busier, eating out slowly became the default. Between work, traffic jams, and the temptation of RM2 roti canai just around the corner, who has time to cook every day?

That said, even the most modern Malaysians still crave the taste of home. Many of our favourite restaurant dishes—like that one Pak Cik’s legendary sambal shop or your favourite family-run Hainanese chicken rice joint—are rooted in generational cooking traditions where every bite takes us back to our origins.

A Warm Tradition

Eating out in Malaysia is more than just convenience—it’s a cherished ritual. From hanging out at the school kantin as kids to slurping on cendol at roadside stalls OTW home from work, our food memories shape us and bring flavour to our lives.

“The way we eat is part of food culture,” says Associate Professor Dr Elise Mognard from Taylor’s University. “It’s not only what we eat, but also the way we eat.” And in Malaysia, that means lepak sessions, sharing plates, and making memories over good food.

Come the festive season, our makan game levels up. Reunion dinners, open houses, and all-you-can-eat buffets become the highlight of every celebration, whether it’s Christmas, Deepavali, Chinese New Year, or Hari Raya.

Restaurants and hotels go all out too, offering special menus to match the season.

Research shows 60% of diners are more likely to order a drink if it’s made especially for a festive occasion, and 59% are more likely to order something if it’s only available for a short time (think yee sang during CNY or ketupat and rendang for Hari Raya).

The outcome? Fully booked places, long waitlists, and a mad dash to snag a table before the season wraps up. And if you miss it, you have to wait another year!

Sooo if you don’t wanna be the one watching everyone else feast this festive season while you’re stuck with FOMO, Hotel Indigo Kuala Lumpur on the Park has you covered. Their Selera Kampung Buffet at WokStar is serving up nostalgic kampung flavours right in the city

Round up your makan kaki family and friends, and indulge in all-time favourites like roasted kambing golek, murtabak, rendang, ayam percik, satay, nasi dulang, and an entire spread of traditional kuih-muih.

Book by 5 March to grab the early bird price at RM148 nett per person. After that, it’s RM168 nett. Don’t just take our word for it—follow local our diva Daniel Princeton as he dives into the feast.

@trpmsia Makan kat mana? 🍴 Jom berbuka at Wokstar @ Hotel Indigo KL with a nostalgic Selera Kampung buffet spread! Savour their signature Roasted Kambing Golek, paired with delicious kampung-style dishes like Rendang, Ayam Percik, Murtabak, and Satay. Plus, indulge in Kuih-muih, Ais Kacang, and refreshing Kelapa Sirap Bandung to end your meal on a sweet note! 🧉 Don’t miss out the Early Bird promo, available now until 5 March. Grab yours before it’s too late! ♬ original sound – TRPMsia

Why not make this festive season a true makan “moment”? Because we Malaysians know that, food isn’t just part of life—it is life!

