Sunway Mega Roadshow 2025 Arrives In Sunway City Kuala Lumpur

The second leg of Sunway Mega Roadshow 2025 was officially launched here today, showcasing the best of what Sunway cities and the conglomerate’s diverse business divisions have to offer – all under one roof.

Sunway Group deputy presidents Evan Cheah and Datuk Anuar Taib, as well as Sunway Group senior managing director of the chairman’s office Dato’ K.L. Tan officiated the launch, alongside the management team from across Sunway’s business divisions.

Cheah said: “Following the success of our Golden Jubilee Mega Roadshow last year, we decided to bring this roadshow back due to popular demand. It reaffirms the trust placed in the Sunway brand by our valued customers, partners and stakeholders.”

“This is our way of showing appreciation to the communities that have supported us throughout the years. We will continue to build on this trust through our commitment to nation-building, to the sustainability agenda and the pursuit of excellence,” Cheah added.

Visitors can look forward to a whole host of SUPER MEGA DEALS and unbeatable limited-time offers starting from as low as RM1 during MEGA HOUR flash sales.

Among the lucky draw prizes is an all-expenses-paid luxury weekend at The Banjaran Hot Springs Retreat in Sunway City Ipoh, complete with an end-to-end chauffeur-driven experience for the entire family in a brand-new Zeekr 009.

Sunway Mega Roadshow will make its way next to:

Sunway Velocity Mall in Kuala Lumpur from 27 February to 1 March 2025;

Sunway Big Box Retail Park at Sunway City Iskandar Puteri, Johor, from 27 February to 1 March 2025;

Bugis Junction in Singapore from 24 February to 2 March 2025.

Don’t miss out on these time-limited promotions and deals from Sunway’s Super App, available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery.

To learn more about Sunway Mega Roadshow 2025 and its current offers, please visit sunway.my/MR.

