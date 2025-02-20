TUMI’s Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Pays Homage To Peru’s Vibrant Culture

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TUMI celebrated the launch of its highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 Collection and the brand’s 50th anniversary with an exclusive event at Torito, Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur.

Torito, with its refined ambience and South American culinary influence, provided a perfect setting to honour Peru, the birthplace of TUMI and a central element of the new collection.

Guests were invited to embark on a journey through TUMI’s latest innovations in a multi-sensory experience that showcased how the collection reconnects the brand with its roots and Peru’s rich heritage.

The 19 Degree Lite collection.

The Spring/Summer 2025 Collection celebrates TUMI’s legacy of performance and craftsmanship, blending dynamic colourways, innovative materials, technical excellence, and functional design.

To honour Peru’s landscapes, artisanal heritage, and adventurous spirit, striking hues such as Lagoon, Lavender, Denim Blue, Red/Lime Chameleon, and Iridescent Dusk adorn the pieces of luggage and bags. These colours celebrate the multi-dimensional tones of Andean textiles.

The Spring/Summer 2025 Collection is about movement—through cultures, landscapes, and experiences. To celebrate TUMI’s 50th anniversary, we have honored our brand’s origins by infusing Peru’s heritage into our designs while maintaining TUMI’s signature innovation and craftsmanship. From the evolution of our 19 Degree Lite to the refreshed silhouettes of Alpha Bravo and Voyageur, we continue to redefine travel essentials, ensuring every journey is effortless and inspired. Randy Wong, General Manager of TUMI Southeast Asia

In the separate themed zones, guests got to experience the different aspects of the collection. The Travel Zone showcased the 19 Degree Lite collection, designed to enhance effortless mobility for today’s travellers.

Koe Yeet with the 19 Degree Lite International Carry-On in Blush Voyageur Yuma Mini Tote in Black Light Gold Aedy Ashraf with the 19 Degree Lite Short Trip Packing Case in Titanium Grey

Its durable Tegris shell, ultra-light magnesium telescopic handle, and streamlined zipper pulls forms TUMI’s lightest hardside luggage yet. The new seasonal hues – Cobalt Blue and Amber – add to the collection’s fresh and dynamic aesthetic as well as the energy of global exploration.

Over at the Men’s Collection Zone, the Alpha Bravo collection takes the limelight with its rugged yet versatile designs. The collection comprised the Navigation Backpack, Liaison Tote, Nomadic Backpack, and Platoon Sling debuting in Red/Lime Chameleon and Black Onyx, paying homage to Peru’s dynamic cityscapes.

TUMI’s Women’s Collection Zone features the latest Voyageur silhouettes with the bag accessories in view.

Meanwhile, the Harrison Collection introduced sophisticated new colour ways like Navy Woven and Black Bombe leather, while the Women’s Collection Zone presented the latest Voyageur silhouettes, including the Evora Mini Hobo, Celina Backpack, and Lima Medium Tote in Natural/Sand.

TUMI also showcased its collection of adorable accessories featuring Andi the Alpaca bag charm, the Charlie Bird luggage tag, the Sweet Fruit (Soursop) bag charm, and the Apple Cactus bag charm. There were also Voyageur charm pouches that could fit small items like the AirPods and lipsticks.

Venice Min sporting the Georgica Lima Medium Tote in Sand and Alpaca Bag Charm.

To further celebrate TUMI’s reconnection to Peru, guests were treated to a sumptuous meal at Torito, each dish curated by Chef Ivan Casusol blends Japanese and Peruvian flavours, reflecting TUMI’s theme of blending heritage with a modern outlook.

Once the sun went down, the event was graced by notable guests including Danny Ahboy, Alicia Amin, Hakken Ryou, Koe Yeet, Aedy Ashraf, and Venice Min.

The celebration continued with a personalized name engraving station where guests were allowed to customize their 19 Degree Card Cases.

The highlight of the night was the Peruvian Coffee Tasting Bar to highlight the country’s renowned coffee culture and craftsmanship.

Randy Wong with Hakken Ryou, Danny Koo, Venice Min, Alicia Amin, Koe Yeet, Aedy Ashraf 19 Degree Aluminium collection Harrison Bradner Backpack/Navy Woven Voyageur Myla Crossbody in Gold Engraving the 19 Degree Card Cases

One lucky guest also walked away with the coveted TUMI 19 Degree Lite Carry-On, a standout piece from this season’s lineup that embodies lightweight durability and effortless mobility.

As the night unfolded, DJ Ashley Lau set the tone with an electrifying mix, creating a vibrant backdrop for engaging conversations, stylish moments, and a collective celebration of TUMI’s evolution in travel, fashion, and lifestyle.

TUMI’s Spring/Summer 2025 Collection is now available at TUMI stores nationwide and online at TUMI.com.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.