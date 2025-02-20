Clinique Launches Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Clearing Serum

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Clinique, a global leader in skincare, is proud to launch the Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Clearing Serum, the fourth generation of the brand’s #1 serum. The new brightening serum is a powerful dermatologist-developed solution for brilliant skin, which includes the proprietary molecule UP302 and a new ingredient – Pure Niacinamide – to balance more potent brightening actives with more soothing ones.

The new serum is clinically proven to fight six barriers to brighter-looking skin: dark spots, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), uneven tone, sallowness, dullness, and pores. The advanced brightening serum is designed to address hyperpigmentation through multiple pathways: including exfoliation at skin’s surface layer, reduction of excess melanin production, slowing of excess melanin transfer, and visibly soothing irritation.

This upgraded formula provides surface level exfoliation, helps inhibit melanin production, and slows melanin transfer. Soothing ingredients help calm skin to help visibly reduce irritation, making skin less susceptible to future dark spots. Fans of the old formula (Even Better Clinical Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter) might notice that the texture is different.

According to Ida Wong, Vice President of Global Product Development for Clinique, that was by design. “The texture is a little more fluid and thinner,” she says. “We stayed very close to the OG, but [this] helps with the delivery of the actives.”

To further strengthen Clinique’s authority in brightening, the brand unveiled its latest innovation, the Even Better Clinical Vitamin Makeup SPF50. The new vitamin-powered foundation is a light coverage foundation with SPF50 that leaves skin with a natural and healthy radiance.

Key ingredients include 4% Vitamin B3 and 5 forms of Vitamin C to provide multi-action benefits: visibly brighten skin and provide antioxidant defense for the lipid barrier. The Even Better Clinical Vitamin Makeup SPF50 comes in 6 flexible shades.

Clinique Even Better Clinical Vitamin Makeup SPF50.

The NEW Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Clearing Serum and the NEW Even Better Clinical Vitamin Makeup SPF50 are now available in-store and online at these links below:

Official Online Store: https://www.clinique.com.my/

Official Lazada Flagship Store: https://lazada.com.my/shop/clinique

Official Shopee Flagship Store: https://shopee.com.my/clinique.os

Customers may also visit selected Clinique stores during these time frames below to enjoy exclusive promotions and skin services:

Clinique Parkson 1 Utama, Clinique MidValley Southkey Johor Bahru and Clinique Gurney Plaza: 21 – 23 February 2025

Clinique Midvalley Kuala Lumpur: 28 February – 2 March 2025

