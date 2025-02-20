Acer Unveils New Gaming Monitors, AI Laptops, And… An Air Fryer?!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

OK, so Acer Malaysia just unveiled a fresh lineup of gadgets catering to everyone—from hardcore gamers and work-from-anywhere wayfarers to aspiring home chefs!

The latest releases include four AOPEN gaming monitors, two AI-powered Aspire 14 laptops, and the Acerpure CHEF KF1—a versatile 2-in-1 air fryer that doubles as a cooking pot.

Game On with AOPEN Monitors

Looking for smooth visuals and vibrant colours without breaking the bank? Well, Acer’s AOPEN monitors combine “harga rahmah” prices with premium features to level up your setup:

AOPEN 32HC5QU S3 (RM899) – 31.5” WQHD VA panel, 180Hz refresh rate, 1500R curvature, 1ms TVR response, adjustable stand, and built-in speakers.

– 31.5” WQHD VA panel, 180Hz refresh rate, 1500R curvature, 1ms TVR response, adjustable stand, and built-in speakers. AOPEN 27HC5R Z1 (RM699) – 27” FHD VA panel, 280Hz refresh rate, 1500R curvature, 99% sRGB, and built-in speakers.

– 27” FHD VA panel, 280Hz refresh rate, 1500R curvature, 99% sRGB, and built-in speakers. AOPEN 27KG3U M3 (RM699) – 27” WQHD IPS panel, 0.5ms response time, and 180Hz refresh rate.

– 27” WQHD IPS panel, 0.5ms response time, and 180Hz refresh rate. AOPEN 25MV1Q Z1 (RM569) – 25” FHD VA panel, 280Hz refresh rate, and built-in speakers.

All models come equipped with:

AMD FreeSync for tear-free gaming.

for tear-free gaming. HDR10 support for deeper contrast.

for deeper contrast. Blue light reduction to minimize eye strain.

to minimize eye strain. 178° wide viewing angles .

. Support for 16.7 million colours .

. VESA wall mount compatibility.

And guess what? Acer’s 3.3 launch promo kicks off with prices from just RM499. Grab yours now while stocks last—available on Acer’s eStore, Shopee, Lazada, and authorized retailers.

Aspire 14 AI – Smarter, Faster & Longer-Lasting

Need a laptop that keeps up with your hustle? Well, the Aspire 14 AI brings AI-powered performance to everyday computing.

Powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra Series 2 processor, this sleek 14-inch laptop is designed for work, play, and everything in between—boasting up to 20 hours of battery life and (they say) can hit 80-100 FPS for games like Dota and Counter-Strike at Full HD, unplugged.

Weighing just 1.4kg, the laptop features:

16:10 WUXGA display for a bigger workspace.

for a bigger workspace. AI-powered noise reduction for clearer calls.

for clearer calls. AcerSense system management for optimal performance.

for optimal performance. Dual USB4 ports for seamless multitasking.

Available in two variants:

Intel Core Ultra 7 (258V) – RM4,699 (32GB RAM + 1TB SSD)

(32GB RAM + 1TB SSD) Intel Core Ultra 5 (226V) – RM3,999 (16GB RAM + 512GB SSD)

And here’s a bonus. Get a FREE SanDisk 256GB Dual Drive (worth RM169) when you purchase before 7 March via Acer’s eStore, Shopee, Lazada, and authorized resellers while stocks last.

Declutter Your Kitchen with the Acerpure CHEF

This 2-in-1 air fryer and cooking pot transforms with a simple flip! Designed for health-conscious foodies, the Acerpure CHEF KF1 lets you switch between crispy frying and hearty cooking in seconds.

It also boils, sautés, and grills—replacing your non-stick pan, electric pot, and grill. That means less clutter, more delicious meals, and minimal effort.

This multicooker packs:

5.5L air fryer (fits 7 drumsticks at once).

(fits at once). 2.5L non-stick cooking pot (perfect for eggs, stir-fries, or a mini hot pot).

(perfect for eggs, stir-fries, or a mini hot pot). 360° TurboHeat Tech for even, crispy cooking.

for even, crispy cooking. Glass basket with oil-drip tray to see what’s cooking while reducing excess fat.

to see what’s cooking while reducing excess fat. 5 smart cooking modes for hassle-free meal prep.

for hassle-free meal prep. Tested to withstand more than 3,000 “flips”.

It even comes with tongs and heat-resistant gloves, so you can start cooking straight out of the box.

The CHEF KF1 is available for pre-order at RM499 (regular price: RM799) from 25 Feb – 1 March via Acer’s eStore, Shopee, and select retail stores.

