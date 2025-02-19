Weekend Happenings: Here’s Where You Can Support Local Artists & More

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend, you can treat yourself to retail therapy at local markets and bazaars and the talents of our young local artists and musicians.

There are also various creative workshops where you can make wayang kulit puppets and learn more about the rich art heritage, create your dream lipstick shade, or build your own soft toy.

Pasar Malaya 3.0 | 21-23 Feb | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Suka Seni is organising Pasar Malaya 3.0 where you can find interesting wares ranging from fashion wear, accessories, gifting products, delicious food and drinks, and more.

Pre-Loved to Loved Bazaar | 21-23 Feb | The Campus, Ampang | 10am-9pm | Free public event

The Campus in Ampang is holding a pre-loved bazaar featuring fashionable items such as clothes, shoes, and bags including furniture, home décor and other products.

Teddy Builder | 21-23 Feb | Happy Hour Club Cafe| 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 5pm | RM90

You can build and customise your own teddy bear at Happy Hour Club Café in Desa Sri Hartamas. In this fun-filled session, you can choose to customise your own teddy bear or soft toy from scratch. Guests get to select the toy’s clothes, accessories, heartbeat, scent, personalised embroidery, and a unique passport for your cuddly companion. The experience should take around 1.5 hours to complete. There are also croffles and drinks to enjoy at the café after building your soft toy. Remember to book your slot here.

Pre-Loved with Besties Vol 2 | 22 Feb | Heritage Valley, KL | 12pm-12am | Free public event

Azfar Heri and friends – Sharifah Rose, Imran Bard, Shalma Ainaa, Sofea Shra, and more – return for Pre-Loved with Besties (PWB) Vol. 2, the largest creator-led shopping experience in Malaysia. Guests will find a wide curated range of pre-loved items including designer bags, clothing, skincare, accessories, and more. They can also look forward to fan interactions, meet-and-greet opportunities, and exclusive giveaways at the unforgettable event.

Wayang Kulit Workshop | 22 Feb | Museum of Asian Art | 2.30pm-3.30pm | Free public event

Fusion Wayang Kulit is holding a free wayang kulit-making workshop and performance at the Museum of Art, Universiti Malaya in conjunction with Constantine Korsovitis “A Life In Shadows” book launch. Remember to RSVP by dropping Zahirah an email at zahirahnoor@um.edu.my.

A Life in Shadows: Story of Wayang Kulit | Until 30 April | Museum of Asian Art | 9am-5pm | Free public event

A Life in Shadows: The Story of Wayang Kulit is an exhibition that has brought together a variety of wayang kulit collections that are not only owned by the museum, but also include those from Indonesia, Thailand, and Cambodia. In conjunction with Malaysia as the host of the 2025 ASEAN Conference, the exhibition celebrates the uniqueness and diversity of the wayang kulit art heritage, a symbol of cultural connectivity in the Southeast Asian region.

Violin Night with Nisa Addina | 22 Feb | Up KL | 8pm | Free entry

Kuching-born Nisa Addina will serenade guests for the night with her violin. She’s a contemporary violinist; she was classically trained in jazz from Berklee College of Music in the US but also plays other genres. Remember to reserve your tables at +014-6360401.

Let’s Get Shady | 23 Feb | Up KL | 2pm | Rm150+/pax

Up KL is organising a customised lipstick workshop led by Lipstick Diary so you can create your dream lipstick shade. The fees include a glass of wine and snacks. Slots are limited so remember to RSVP at +014-6360401.

Awas! Mawas! | Until 9 March | GMBB | 12pm-4pm | Free public event

Awas Mawas is a giant puppet parade collective that tackles the conservation of endangered stories around the world starting with Malaysia. The exhibit features giant puppets and stories by Koong Studios and friends.

Post-Run Yoga | 23 Feb | Semua House | 8-9am | RM20/pax

After your morning run, drop by Semua House for an invigorating yoga session. Air Sense Studio is holding a post-run yoga session to help you recover, relax, and recharge. The restorative session will help stretch your muscles, calm your mind, and boost your energy for the day ahead. Remember to RSVP by WhatsApp at +011-28026880 or scan the QR code above.

Conflux; A Grad Show | 1-16 March | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Conflux; A Grad Show is an art exhibition by graphic design and digital media students from The One Academy and the University of Hertfordshire. The exhibition features unique UI/UX designs, Unity-powered games, dynamic exhibits, and captivating brand identities, publication designs, and advertising campaigns.

