My Trip To Dubai Proves The Desert Is Not As Dry As You Think

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

I used to think Dubai was just a hot, dry place with crazy tall skyscrapers and that flashy “Arab money” aesthetic. But a trip with some colleagues completely flipped my perspective as I discovered its rich history, captivating culture, and undeniable charm.

Dubai: A Modern Oasis

Our journey kicked off in style—a direct flight from Kuala Lumpur (KLIA) to Dubai International (DIA) aboard Flydubai’s Boeing 737-Max. And let me tell you, if “business class” is still on your bucket list, you need to tick that box ASAP!

Think reclining seats that transform into private beds, a top-tier curated menu, and endless in-flight entertainment. Trust me, this was the perfect start to our adventure.

Flying in comfort, dining in style. The flydubai Business Class experience is next level.

(Credit TRP/Amrel Norman)

As we descended, Dubai’s breathtaking contrasts came into view—vast desert landscapes giving way to futuristic skyscrapers, intricate waterways, and man-made islands. It’s a city that truly blends the impossible with the extraordinary.

Located on the coast of the Persian Gulf, Dubai is the second-largest emirate in the UAE and home to around 3.79 million people. This modern oasis in the Arabian desert has so much more to it than meets the eye.

But I’d be remiss not to mention the one thing your eyes definitely won’t miss—the Burj Khalifa. Because Habibi, this architectural marvel towers over everything and is truly a sight to behold!

(credit : TRP/Amrel Norman)

A Trek Through Time

Leaving the glitz and glam behind, we stepped back in time to explore Dubai’s rich heritage. One of the most fascinating things about this city is how seamlessly it marries the old with the new.

Our first stop? The Al Shindagha Museum, where we got an immersive look at Dubai’s transformation from a humble trading port to the dazzling metropolis it is today. The exhibits beautifully narrate its past, making you appreciate how far the city has come.

House of Maktoum (left), Historic District (right).

(Credit : TRP/Amrel Norman)

Just a short distance away, we found ourselves in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood—a charming district that transports you to 19th-century Dubai. With its winding lanes, traditional wind towers, and peaceful atmosphere along Dubai Creek, it was a refreshing contrast to the city’s hustle.

(Credit : emirates.com)

Next, we stopped by The Dubai Frame, an iconic structure symbolising the city’s bold vision. At 150 meters tall, this architectural marvel offers breathtaking panoramic views, perfectly framing the contrast between old Dubai’s historic charm and the metropolis’s glittering skyline.

It’s a must-see landmark that beautifully captures the essence of Dubai’s past, present, and future.

A great spot for the Dubai Frame to be in your Picture Frame.

(Credit : TRP/Amrel Norman)

Dubai’s Bucket List-Worthy Wonders

Of course, no trip to Dubai is complete without checking out The View at The Palm. This observation deck gives you a jaw-dropping panoramic view of Palm Jumeirah, the man-made island you can see from space.

It’s an incredible piece of engineering that’s completely reshaped Dubai’s coastline. It’s a sight that showcases the city’s grand ambitions to turn this once inhospitable land into a beautiful oasis.

With every glance, The Palm reveals a new breathtaking perspective of Dubai’s beauty.

(Credit: TRP/Amrel Norman)

For a dose of creativity, we hit up Aya Universe and the La Perle show. Aya Universe blew our minds with futuristic art installations and digital projections, while La Perle stunned us with its dazzling mix of acrobatics, theatre, and visual effects.

Together, it showed us that Dubai isn’t just about luxury—it’s a hub for mind-blowing artistic experiences too!

(Credit TRP/Amrel Norman/aya-universe.com)

Exploring the Desert: A Night Safari

(Credit: TRP/ Amrel Norman)

For a complete change of pace, we ventured into the desert for a night safari with Platinum Heritage. The vast desert landscape was mesmerising under the Arabian night sky and we learned about astronomy while stargazing with a guide who shared tales of the stars.

(Credit: TRP/ Amrel Norman)

My travel buddy, Kok Kuan-Hui, captured the essence of our dessert adventure perfectly: “Feeling the gentle breeze in the vast and quiet open space was a refreshing escape from the hectic city. It was my first time seeing transparent scorpions glow under UV light, and we even spotted the footprints of a fox!”

And she’s right! The desert’s serenity and getting a taste of Bedouin Arab culture gave us a glimpse of simple, yet beautiful, life under the open sky. All that was missing was a genie, a magic carpet, and a beautiful princess (or prince 🤷) to show us the world.

Makan Time in Dubai

Our Arabian adventure wouldn’t be complete without diving into its rich culinary heritage. We were super lucky to have lunch at the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Cultural Understanding.

This gave us the chance to savour traditional Emirati dishes while learning about the customs and cultural practices that have shaped this fascinating city.

The flavours, rich with spices and history, told the story of Dubai’s diverse heritage. Our Arab guide mentioned that only 20% of Dubai’s population is local, which is pretty surprising and adds to Dubai’s melting pot of cultures and experiences.

As we savoured traditional Emirati dishes like chicken machboos, We learned how Dubai’s unique position as a global crossroads has attracted people from all over the world. This blend of cultures, I’d say, has created a vibrant, dynamic city where people live harmoniously.

To really get into Dubai’s food scene, we joined the Frying Pan Adventure, and it was a blast. This food tour took us through the winding streets of Old Dubai, where we hit up small restaurants and hidden stalls serving up rich curries and aromatic sweets. Totally immersive and delicious!

My travel pal Reza put it best: “As a tourist, I might focus on tourist areas like Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. So, the frying pan experience successfully brought me to a new experience in Dubai, where there are cheap and other interesting things to do.”

The guide, a local expert, shared some amazing stories about the city’s culinary evolution, making us feel like we were already long-time Dubai locals.

And the food—oh, the food! In my opinion, even Michelin-starred restaurants can’t beat some of Dubai’s street foods like egg roll snacks with Oman chips, frozen mango shaved ice cream, Pani Puri, and so much more.

(Credit : Shahida Sakeri)

Dubai Is Straight-Up Magic!

Dubai is a destination that promises something for every kind of traveller. Whether you’re drawn to its luxurious vibes, its rich cultural heritage or its stunning desert landscapes, I say that Dubai undoubtedly offers an unforgettable experience.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.