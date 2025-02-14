When The Bund Calls: MPO’s Nostalgic Tribute To Hong Kong’s Timeless Classics

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fresh off successful concerts honouring the legacy of Taiwanese songstress Teresa Teng and exploring the celestial realms of Cantonese music, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) now sets its sights on a captivating new venture—a symphony of memories that will transport audiences back to the golden era of Hong Kong showbusiness.

On 22 March, the MPO will grace the Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) stage in Kuala Lumpur with its Symphony of Memories Series: Nostalgic Hong Kong Classics.

Under the baton of Hong Kong-born conductor Francis Kan, the orchestra will weave a tapestry of beloved tunes that have etched their way into the hearts of music enthusiasts across generations.

The program promises to be a nostalgic journey featuring iconic soundtracks from beloved Hong Kong TV series such as “The Bund,” “Love And Passion,” “Fatal Irony,” “The Shell Game,” and “The Legend of Condor Heroes.”

The repertoire will also include cinematic gems from films like “Game Gambler Play” and “A Chinese Odyssey Part 2: Cinderella,” as well as the timeless hits that defined the Cantonese rock music scene, including “Beautiful Shadow,” “Lament of Life’s Lessons,” “Loving Just You,” and the anthemic “Boundless Oceans Vast Skies” by the legendary group Beyond.

Timeless Melodies Transcend the Digital Age

Accompanying the MPO on this melodic odyssey will be a quartet of talented local vocalists, each bringing their unique interpretations and personal connections to the music.

Lim Yong Huat, a Perak native who has weathered many challenges to pursue his artistic dreams, will showcase his mastery of the classics, having emerged victorious in the Astro Classic Golden Melody competition.

Ipoh-born Kaho Loh‘s versatile vocals and veteran award-winning singer Tan Soo Suan‘s rich and emotive delivery add to the ensemble, promising to captivate the audience with their dynamic performances.

A veteran Malaysian soprano and award-winning vocalist, Tan is known for her performances in musicals and concerts. (Pix: MPO)

Rounding out the ensemble is Pahang-born Amy Chan, a prolific recording artist who has also graced the stages of Hong Kong and served as a judge for Astro talent shows.

She brings her dynamic presence and fresh musical insights to the stage.

Chan is a notable Malaysian singer and a prominent figure in the local Chinese entertainment scene. (Pix: MPO)

As the MPO takes the audience on this nostalgic journey, each note and every lyric will serve as a portal to the past, evoking memories and emotions that have been etched into the collective consciousness of music lovers.

In a world where the digital age has transformed how we consume and experience music, the MPO’s “Symphony of Memories Series: Nostalgic Hong Kong Classics” proves the enduring power of timeless melodies and music’s ability to transcend time and space.

