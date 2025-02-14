M2M’s The Better Endings Tour Is Coming To Malaysia This April

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

M2M, the beloved Norwegian pop duo, captured hearts worldwide in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Their songs would be played in almost every shopping mall and on televisions.

If you’ve missed them greatly, there’s good news because they’re back after more than two decades.

The duo, singers Marion Raven and Marit Larsen, previously announced their world tour and it’s now confirmed that they’ll be stopping by Malaysia too!

The Better Endings tour will be stopping by Malaysia at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting for one night only on 27 April at 6pm.

M2M is known for their catchy hits such as Don’t Say You Love Me, Pretty Boy, The Day You Went Away, Mirror Mirror, and Everything You Do. Fans would recall that M2M has a Mandarin version of their song Pretty Boy as well.

Marit said the tour is their way of revisiting music that shaped them while giving fans the closure and celebration they’ve been asking for.

Here are the ticket details:

VIP – RM668

PS1- RM468

PS2- RM268

PS3- RM168

Genting Reward Card members get a 10% discount for VIP, PS1, and PS2 tickets.

Pre-sale for GRC Gold & Above members starts on 17 February while public sales open on 24 February at 12pm.

For more info on ticket purchases, head to Resorts World Genting’s website here.

Psst, psst, concert organisers, when will the Backstreet Boys come here too? The whole gang, not just Nick Carter!

More about M2M

Marit and Marion have been friends since they were five and formed a music duo when they were eight. Their first album is a children’s album that was released in 1996. The album was nominated for a Spellemannprisen award.

After signing a record deal with Atlantic Records in 1998, they changed their name to M2M. The pop duo quickly grew popular because they were known for writing most of their songs and performing with their instruments, something which wasn’t common in most teen pop artists then. Marit frequently performs with the guitar while Marion provides the main vocals.

Their debut single Don’t Say You Love Me (1999) was a critical and commercial success and remained their biggest hit.

This was followed by their debut album Shades of Purple (2000) which sold over 1.5 million units worldwide.

However, their second album The Big Room (2001) paled in comparison and the group disbanded in 2002.

Each pursued a solo career; Marion Raven released a rock-pop album Here I Am in 2005. The album spawned three singles, End of Me, Break You, and Here I Am, which were all successful in the Asian region.

Meanwhile, Marit used the time off to return to school and released a debut album, Under the Surface, in 2005. The first single Don’t Save Me quickly climbed the top ten on many Norwegian charts and playlists.

