Sparks Fly: Romantic Airbnb Escapes This Valentine’s Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Love is in the air, and so is the spirit of adventure. Whether you’re planning a romantic escape with your significant other or embracing a solo self-love retreat, more Malaysians than ever are looking to travel this Valentine’s Day.

According to Airbnb data, searches for Valentine’s Day weekend getaways have skyrocketed, with solo travellers in Malaysia leading the charge at an approximately 236% increase compared to last year, while searches for duo travellers have grown by over 63%.1

Kuala Lumpur has emerged as the top trending destination among solo travellers from Malaysia, seeing an almost 807% y-o-y surge in searches on Airbnb for Valentine’s Day weekend.2 Johor Bahru was also another top trending destination for Valentine’s Day weekend among solo travellers in Malaysia on Airbnb.3 Meanwhile, Malaysian couples looking for a dreamy getaway are setting their sights on Tokyo, the most trending destination for duo travellers, with Airbnb searches up nearly 191% y-o-y.4

So whether you’re planning a cosy retreat with your special someone or looking for the perfect setting to fall in love with a new destination, here are some of the most romantic Airbnb stays in Malaysia that promise an unforgettable Valentine’s escape.

Seaside Serenity: A Romantic Hideaway in Pulau Perhentian Kecil

Nestled between lush greenery and the crystal-clear waters of the South China Sea, this charming wooden villa is the perfect retreat for couples seeking a tranquil island escape. Thoughtfully designed with natural wood from floor to ceiling, the villa blends seamlessly with its tropical surroundings, offering a warm and inviting space to unwind.

Wake up to breathtaking ocean views and let the gentle sea breeze greet you on your private balcony – an idyllic spot to sip your morning coffee or share heartfelt conversations as the sun sets. With an ensuite bathroom featuring a solar-heated shower, this cosy hideaway ensures comfort while embracing sustainable island living.

Rustic Retreats & Scenic Views: A Nature Escape in Langkawi

Reconnect with nature in Langkawi with two unique stays that blend rustic charm with modern comfort. For an immersive farm stay experience, retreat to a cosy wooden chalet, where floor-to-ceiling timber interiors and wide glass doors invite fresh air and the soothing sounds of nature. Wake up to the gentle clucking of free-range chickens, collect fresh eggs for breakfast, and pick seasonal fruits straight from the farm. As night falls, unwind by the fire pit under a sky full of stars.

For a more elevated escape, indulge in a stunning A-frame villa overlooking vast paddy fields and Mount Raya. This two-story retreat offers an infinity pool for leisurely dips, an open-plan living area with a fully equipped kitchen, and an open-concept shower designed to connect you with nature. Whether you’re lounging on the balcony, soaking in the views, or enjoying the seamless indoor-outdoor living spaces, this villa promises a stay that’s as relaxing as it is breathtaking.

A Romantic Hideaway Near The City: Tranquility in Rawang

Just 20 minutes from Kuala Lumpur, this modern retreat in Rawang offers the perfect escape for couples seeking a peaceful getaway without venturing too far. Nestled amidst lush greenery, this stylish home combines contemporary comfort with nature’s tranquillity. Enjoy leisurely mornings in the cosy living room, take a refreshing dip in the private swimming pool, or unwind in the spacious bathroom, complete with a shower and a relaxing bathtub.

Whether you’re lounging indoors with a morning coffee in its cosy living room, or firing up the BBQ pit as the sun sets for a romantic dinner, this hidden gem promises a rejuvenating retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

A Kampung Escape in Sekinchan

Experience the charm of a traditional Malay village life with a peaceful retreat in Sekinchan. This cosy kampung-style stay offers couples a serene escape amidst endless green paddy fields. With its rustic wooden design and tranquil surroundings, this hidden gem invites you to slow down and embrace the simple pleasures of countryside living.

Wake up to the sound of birds chirping, breathe in fresh air on the patio, and unwind in the air-conditioned chalet when the afternoon sun gets warm. With WiFi to stay connected and an ensuite toilet for convenience, this hideaway strikes the perfect balance between tradition and modern comfort.

1 Based on year-over-year increase in trip searches by guests in Malaysia for February 14-17, 2025 compared to February 16-19, 2024.

2 Based on year-over-year increase in trip searches by guests in Malaysia for February 14-17, 2025 compared to February 16-19, 2024.

3 Based on year-over-year increase in trip searches by guests in Malaysia for February 14-17, 2025 compared to February 16-19, 2024.

4 Duo travellers in Malaysia trip searches increased for February 14-17, 2025 compared to February 16-19, 2024.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.