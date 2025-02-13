Laneige Presents New Water Bank Range At The Laneige Show

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Get ready to dive into hydration like never before. Laneige, the global K-beauty powerhouse behind some of the most innovative skincare solutions, is bringing the buzz with The Laneige Show—an exciting twist for the highly anticipated Water Bank campaign.

With the message “Water Bank is the Answer,” this playful campaign—featuring Sydney Sweeney—blends humour and competition to spotlight the hydration heroes: Water Bank Gel Cream and Water Bank Moisture Cream. Packed with benefits to quench your skin’s thirst and fortify its moisture barrier, these moisturisers are your go-to solution for skin that feels as good as it looks.

Hydration isn’t just skincare—it’s self-care. Laneige proudly presents the newly engineered Water Bank range, designed to transform hydration into your skin’s greatest strength. Infused with revolutionary Blue Hyaluronic Acid, the Water Bank collection goes beyond surface hydration. It penetrates deep into the skin, fortifying the moisture barrier for lasting protection and a healthy, radiant glow. These aren’t just moisturisers; they are your skin’s daily armour, empowering it to stay resilient and luminous.

Laneige understands that every skin type has its own story. That’s why the Water Bank Gel Cream delivers lightweight, refreshing hydration best suited for oily and combination skin, while the Water Bank Moisture Cream offers creamy, comforting moisture best suited for dry and normal skin. Both formulas work for all skin types—it’s all about addressing your skin concerns and preferences.

But the progress doesn’t stop there. Laneige is committed to beauty that cares for you and the planet. The Water Bank range features eco-conscious, refillable packaging, making it a choice that supports sustainability without compromising on luxury. It’s skincare with purpose, where science meets a mindful design.

The new Water Bank range.

Laneige is also redefining how we cleanse with the new Water Bank Gentle Gel Cleanser. This refreshing update to the classic Water Bank Cleansing Gel offers a mildly acidic formula of pH5.0, created to mimic the skin’s healthiest state. It melts away daily makeup and sunscreen while maintaining your skin’s perfect balance. Clinically proven to protect and strengthen the skin barrier, it’s the perfect first step in your hydration ritual—leaving your skin clean, hydrated, and resilient.

The Laneige Show takes over Mid Valley Megamall, Centre Court from 11th to 16th February 2025, with everything you need for glowing, hydrated skin.

Spend RM300 (including a Water Bank Cream) and spin the gashapon to win amazing prizes—think Trip.com flight vouchers worth up to RM1,500 off to Seoul, Laneige minis, and chic collectibles like keyrings and travel bags.

Plus, unlock tiered gifts with purchase:

RM220: 3-piece gift set

RM420: 6-piece gift set

RM620: Padded Wash Bag

RM820: 18” Laneige Luggage

Don’t miss the exclusive deals, too. Score up to 40% off Water Bank sets and enjoy Buy One, Free One offers on cult-favorites like the Neo Cushions and Sleeping Masks. Join as a new Laneige member with any purchase, and treat yourself to a 2-pc gift set and a RM10 voucher.

The best of K-beauty awaits you!

Discover special promotions and exclusive content on Laneige’s official Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Shop Water Bank products at Laneige boutiques, my.laneige.com, and official stores on TikTok Shop, Lazada, Shopee, and Zalora.

