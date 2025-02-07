The Symphony Of Starlight: When Opera Meets Malaysian Grandeur

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) has just announced what promises to be spring’s most compelling classical offering.

On 5 April, the crystalline acoustics of Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS will play host to “Classical Treasures,” an evening that reads like a connoisseur’s playlist brought to life.

At the heart of this anticipated program stands Datuk Syafinaz Selamat, whose planned performance of Gounod’s “Ah! Je veux vivre” and Mozart’s “Der Hölle Rache” suggests an evening of remarkable vocal ambition.

The latter piece, infamous for its stratospheric high notes and technical demands, has humbled many sopranos on far more storied stages.

A Modern Stage for Timeless Masterpieces

Gerard Salonga, whose tenure as resident conductor has brought notable vitality to the MPO, will guide the orchestra.

The program begins with Rossini’s effervescent overture to The Barber of Seville and concludes with Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony—a work whose rhythmic drive seems particularly well-suited to Salonga’s dynamic podium presence.

The venue itself, between the PETRONAS Twin Towers, continues to be one of classical music’s more intriguing spaces.

With thoughtfully tiered pricing, the MPO makes classical excellence accessible across different budgets: from C Reserve seats at RM229 to Premium seats at RM379, while Suite experiences (RM439-RM499) offer an elevated evening with refreshments.

This graduated pricing structure demonstrates the orchestra’s commitment to balancing artistic excellence with accessibility.



A Symphony of Eastern Promise

The program’s architecture suggests careful consideration: Chopin’s Nocturne in E flat provides a moment of lyrical respite, while Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 promises to unleash the full virtuosic potential of the orchestra before the Beethoven finale.

For those keeping track of Asia’s evolving cultural landscape, this evening may well be another indicator of Kuala Lumpur’s growing significance in the classical music sphere.

Tickets are available through the MPO’s thoroughly modern booking system—a detail that acknowledges classical music’s necessary dialogue with contemporary convenience.

The cognoscenti would be wise to secure their seats early.

