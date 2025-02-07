Pos Malaysia Opens First Pos Shop In East Malaysia In Kota Kinabalu

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pos Malaysia Berhad (“Pos Malaysia”), the national post and parcel service provider, today launched its latest Pos Shop in Kota Kinabalu, marking the expansion of its innovative retail concept to East Malaysia and a significant milestone in its transformation journey.

The momentous occasion was officiated by YB Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Sabah.

Strategically situated within Pejabat Pos Besar Kota Kinabalu on Jalan Segama, this milestone outlet is the first Pos Shop in East Malaysia, underscoring Pos Malaysia’s dedication to modernising its services and evolving to meet the changing needs of consumers.

(L-R) YB Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, Khazalin Ghuzal of Pos Malaysia, Charles Brewer of Pos Malaysia in Pos Shop.

Speaking at the launch, Charles Brewer, Group Chief Executive Officer of Pos Malaysia, expressed enthusiasm for Pos Shop’s continued expansion: “Following the success of Pos Shop in Peninsular Malaysia, we are delighted to bring this concept to Kota Kinabalu. This outlet is particularly meaningful, as it is not only our first location in East Malaysia, but also in Sabah, the Land Below the Wind. It reaffirms Pos Malaysia’s commitment to bringing our services closer to Sabahans, enhancing the way we serve them and ensuring that we remain very relevant. But this is just the beginning. We believe Pos Shop Kota Kinabalu will be a catalyst in revolutionising retail experiences for communities across Sabah and Sarawak.”

YB Datuk Phoong commended Pos Malaysia for its forward-thinking initiative, adding: “Pos Shop is a transformative concept that seamlessly integrates modern retail with the reliability of traditional postal services. By reimagining the post office as a versatile, customer-centric space, Pos Malaysia is enhancing accessibility and convenience for all Malaysians. What stands out most is the company’s support for entrepreneurs by featuring a selection of products sourced from local businesses in Pos Shop, contributing to the local economy while catering to community needs.”

(L-R) Charles Brewer of Pos Malaysia, YB Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, Khazalin Ghuzal of Pos Malaysia.

Spanning over 2,200 square feet, Pos Shop Kota Kinabalu combines a fully operational post office with a cozy and welcoming retail space. It offers services such as parcel drop, bill payments, mobile and e-wallet reloads, and a range of everyday essentials.

The outlet also features the popular Pos Kafe, where customers can enjoy freshly brewed coffee and ‘ready-to-eat’ snacks. This innovative ‘Shop in Shop’ concept revitalises the traditional post office, creating a modern and engaging retail environment where customers can complete errands, relax, and shop – all in one convenient location.

The first Pos Shop was opened in Jalan Medan Tuanku, Kuala Lumpur, in May 2023. Since then, Pos Shop has rapidly expanded its footprint across Malaysia. Pos Malaysia recently celebrated the launch of its 50th Pos Shop in Penang, reaching a major milestone in its nationwide retail expansion.

Charles Brewer, GCEO of Pos Malaysia with YB Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, Minister of Industrial Development & Entrepreneurship Sabah.

Collectively, Pos Shop has served over 630,000 customers, sold 80,000 bottles of water, 140,000 buns, 52,000 servings of soft-serve ice cream, 153,000 pieces of pau, 43,000 packs of nasi lemak, and many other wonderful and carefully curated convenience store items.

Some items, such as pau and nasi lemak, are proudly produced by local SMEs, reflecting Pos Malaysia’s commitment to supporting local businesses while curating a diverse and convenient retail experience for Malaysians.

In conjunction with Chinese New Year, Pos Shop has introduced a festive new menu featuring the refreshing Tangerine Sunshine beverage and other tasty treats. As part of the ‘Promo Paling Ong’ campaign, customers can enjoy special promotional prices on these new items, along with other exciting offers, at all 50 Pos Shop outlets nationwide until 28 February.

“As we look to the future, we remain guided by our purpose – to connect lives and businesses for a better tomorrow,” Brewer added. “We will continue to push the boundaries of innovation to enhance our services and deliver delightful experiences to everyone who interacts with Pos Malaysia.”

Stay connected with Pos Malaysia via www.pos.com.my, or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.