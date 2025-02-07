Pickleball Players Called Out For Ruining Tennis & Badminton Courts With Tape

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The popularity of pickleball has successfully converted or revived several “abandoned” projects into fully functioning courts.

However, some pickleball players have started to annoy tennis and badminton players because they are ruining other courts.

A Threads user @kamsanimb complained about pickleball players who have allegedly left masking or duct tape on the tennis court in the neighbourhood.

Kamsanimb said these tapes make the court look messy (semak) and his disappointment was understandable because the tapes left marks and destroyed the court surface.

He added that he plays pickleball and tennis and respects all players but something should be done about the issue.

He believed these irresponsible pickleball players didn’t want to pay pricey fees to use proper courts to the detriment of other players. P.S: Pickleball used to be affordable before it became popular and everything went up in price. RM150+ for a pickleball paddle?!

Other players also chimed in because some pickleball players allegedly messed up badminton courts.

Another Threads user added that badminton players fear sharing the court space with pickleball players because they could accidentally step on the ball when they jump to smash.

People are also seeing red because they were not allowed to use the court for other court games after pickleball players DIY-ed the court for pickleball games.

