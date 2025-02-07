Adventure Of A Lifetime: Africa For Less Than RM1000? Must Be Joking, Right?!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Let’s be real—Bali and Bangkok have had their time in the spotlight. It’s time to switch things up and go BIGGER. Think rolling savannas, wild safaris, and a city bursting with life.

That’s right! Nairobi is now just a direct flight away with AirAsia X. At only RM 699 one-way (all-in fare), your next epic adventure is practically booked.🦓🔥

Why Nairobi? Because Regular Holidays Are Overrated

(Heather M. Edwards via Unsplash)

Imagine waking up to the sight of giraffes strolling past your window, or watching the sun set over the African plains as a herd of elephants crosses the horizon. Nairobi isn’t just a destination—it’s a cinematic experience.

(Ahmed Galal via Unsplash)

By day, explore Nairobi National Park, the only safari park in the world that borders a capital city. By night, dive into Nairobi’s buzzing food and nightlife scene. And let’s not forget the Maasai culture, local markets, and breathtaking landscapes that will make you wonder why you didn’t visit sooner.

Pick Your Safari—Budget to Luxe, They’ve Got You Covered

(Matthieu Pétiard via Unsplash)

Not all safaris are created equal, but there’s plenty of options for every traveller. Whether you’re a backpacker on a budget or looking to splurge on the ultimate wildlife retreat, here’s how you can experience the magic of Kenya:

Nairobi is Ready. Are You? 🌅

(Ahmed Galal via Unsplash)

With AirAsia X being the first low-cost carrier in Southeast Asia to offer direct flights to Nairobi, there’s no excuse to keep this bucket-list trip waiting.

📅 Booking Period: Now – 9 Feb 2025

✈️ Travel Period: Now – 30 Nov 2025

📲 Book HERE now or on the AirAsia MOVE app!

Adventure is knocking. Will you answer? 🦁✨

