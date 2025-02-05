4 Cash-Handling Nightmares Malaysians Don’t Miss In A Cashless World

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ah, the good ol’ cash-dependent days—the memories are as vivid as they are traumatic.

Remember standing in front of an autopay machine, furiously trying to smooth out a crumpled RM5 note? Or frantically digging through your car’s coin compartment (only to find five 5-sen coins and a random safety pin)? Stressful times, wei!

But in today’s cashless world, those nerve-wracking scenarios are becoming a thing of the past.

Here’s a cheeky throwback to those painful moments we definitely don’t miss and why going cashless is the best thing since 24-hour mamaks.

The “Tak Ada Small Change” Saga

Back in the day, paying for parking was practically a test of patience. Machines wouldn’t accept notes that weren’t crisp and minty fresh, and don’t even get us started on the hunt for loose change.

Now, we’ve got options like TNG, MyDebit and credit cards, Smart Parking with multiple e-payment choices, and more!

Say goodbye to scrambling for change or perfect notes – you can pay your parking fee faster and enjoy a smoother exit than ever before!

The ATM Sprint (Because Government Offices Were Cash-Only)

Most of you have definitely experienced this too: You’ve been queueing at a government office for ages when you finally reach the counter, only to hear those dreaded words: “Cash only, ya.” Cue the panicked dash to the nearest ATM—if it’s even working—and the silent prayer that your account balance won’t embarrass you.

These days, cashless systems are the norm at most government offices and online platforms! In 2024, a whopping 86% cashless penetration rate was recorded among national Statutory Bodies and Federal Agencies.

No need to worry – with options like physical cards, QR codes, and online platforms like JomPAY, you can now settle payments conveniently, saving both time and your dignity. 🫣

The Anxiety of Carrying Cash

(freepik)

Whether it’s the fear of snatch thieves or simply misplacing your wallet, carrying cash always came with an extra layer of stress. Today, even if your phone gets stolen, your money stays safe in your e-wallet or bank account.

Services like MyDebit and DuitNow ensure your transactions are secure and hassle-free, so you can focus on what really matters (like deciding where to go for lunch).

The “How Much Is in My Wallet Ah?” Conundrum

(jcomp via freepik)

Ever walked into a store wondering if you had enough cash to pay? Awkward lah, especially if you’ve already grabbed a packet of Super Ring and 100 Plus. With cashless options like DuitNow QR and MyDebit, this guessing game is a thing of the past. Now, your bank balance is just a tap away, and payments are seamless—no embarrassing “put back” moments required.

Plus, most stores—from convenience stores to Ramly burger stalls—now accept cashless payments, so you don’t have to worry about having cash on hand anymore. Whether you’re satisfying late-night cravings or getting emergency supplies, cashless options have got you covered.

Why Going Cashless Is the Way Forward

(tirachardz via freepik)

Switching to cashless isn’t just about convenience; it’s a smarter, safer, and more efficient way to live. Here’s why:

Convenience & Speed: Forget fumbling with coins or waiting for change. Digital payments like DuitNow QR and MyDebit make transactions faster and easier.

Forget fumbling with coins or waiting for change. Digital payments like DuitNow QR and MyDebit make transactions faster and easier. Safety & Security: Your money is less vulnerable to theft or loss, giving you peace of mind whether you’re out shopping or paying bills.

Your money is less vulnerable to theft or loss, giving you peace of mind whether you’re out shopping or paying bills. Lower Operational Costs: Businesses benefit from switching to cashless payments too, with reduced cash handling and security expenses.

Businesses benefit from switching to cashless payments too, with reduced cash handling and security expenses. Better Money Management: Digital records make tracking your spending effortless, helping you manage your finances more effectively (so no more panicking about “eh, where did all my money go?!”).

The Hidden Costs of Cash Handling

(benzoix via freepik)

Let’s not forget that dealing with cash isn’t just inconvenient; it’s also expensive. Businesses face significant operational costs, from transporting and storing cash to ensuring security measures like safes and surveillance systems.

On top of that, cash handling is time-consuming, requiring hours of counting, reconciling, and depositing at banks. And for individuals, there’s always the risk of loss or theft—one wrong move, and your hard-earned money is gone.

Switching to cashless payments eliminates these costs and headaches, making it a win-win for everyone involved.

So here’s to a cashless future, where stressful moments are replaced with smooth transactions and peace of mind.

(imgflip)

Time to say goodbye to those cringy moments and hello to a more efficient, secure, and convenient way of life. Who needs crumpled notes and loose change anyway?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.