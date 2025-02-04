Get Your Dance Shoes & Creative Caps On! This Weekend Has Something For Everyone

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Lunar New Year may be over but the celebration keeps on going. This weekend, there’s a mixture of dance sessions and art exhibitions to enjoy, including a comedy show about all things lovey dovey. Chap Goh Mei is coming mah.

Seloka Oasis | 5-16 Feb | Bangsar Shopping Centre | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Check out the amazing vendors at Seloka Oasis selling various curated finds and delicious desserts. It’s a good spot to shop for gifts for your loved ones too.

Rave | 7 Feb | Baijiu KL | 10pm onwards | RM30

If you’re looking for a night of dancing, the Rave is back at Baijiu KL with DJs Toufiq, Dimonid and Roham. The genre for the night is house and techno. Bzzt bzzt bzzt.

Tokyo Before/After | Until 23 February | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Tokyo Before/After is a photo exhibition organised by the Japan Foundation Kuala Lumpur and the Japan Embassy in Malaysia. The travelling exhibition features a selection of 80 works showing the images of Tokyo captured in the 1930-40s presented in juxtaposition with those taken after 2010. For more information about the exhibition, head over to JFKL’s official website here.

Crazy Little Thing Called Laugh | 7-8 Feb | KL Comedy Corner | 9pm-11pm | RM40/pax

This weekend, you can bring your date to KL Comedy Corner for a funny date night. Crazy Little Thing Called Laugh features comedians Arul, Nigel Roshan, Raqib, Preshant, Nicholas, Chin Chong, and Russell Curtis. They’re all ready to turn tales of love, relationships, and everything in between into a hilarious night. The show welcomes everyone, whether or not you’re spoken for. LOL Remember to get your tickets from Peatix here.

Cherry Bomb | 8 Feb | The Exchange TRX | 5.30pm

The all-girl electronic Cherry Bomb trio – Aidaho, Ashley Lau, and Jovynn – is starting the party at sunrise at the Raintree, The Exchange TRX this Saturday.

Dancefloor Sessions | 8 Feb | Alleywood, Gasket Alley | 6pm-1am | Ticketed event

Coffeeboy Records & Mayhem is back with Dancefloor Sessions. With homage to Latin house, guests can learn Beginners Cuban Salsa led by Venezuelan-born Pat, a true Latin American professional dance instructor, and resident House instructor, Eddie, teaching basic house steps. A lineup of DJs will be at the decks to carry on the party late into the night. Remember to get your tickets from Ticket2U here.

Oceans That Speak | Until 15 June 2025 | Islamic Arts Museum | 9.30am-6pm | Free entry

Oceans That Speak: Islam & the Emergence of the Malay World is an exhibition exploring how travel helped connect the Malay world to other Islamic heartlands, leading to unique creative exchanges. The exhibition highlights the rich heritage that has influenced global trade, art, and culture in the world.

NUSA: National Permanent Collection Exhibition | Until Dec 2029 | National Art Gallery | 9am-5pm | Free entry

NUSA is the National Art Gallery’s permanent exhibition for its 2025 Calendar. The exhibition shows artworks that provide guests a view of Southeast Asia’s landscapes while highlighting authenticity as well as tracing the essence of the social and cultural structures that shape the diversity in the Southeast itself. Entrance is free but it’ll be nice to go early to slowly appreciate the artworks without a big crowd. For more information, head to the official website here.

Lots of Love 3 | 7-11 Feb | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Celebrate Chap Goh Mei at Lots of Love (LOL) 3 market at Central Market over the weekend. Guests get to enjoy delicious food and shop for fashionable and lifestyle items with their loved ones. There’ll also be exciting performances such as the lion dance, Guzheng performance, and Baba Nyonya joget performance. Remember to mark your calendar to avoid disappointment!

