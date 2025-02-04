Come Ride ESCAPE Penang’s World’s Largest Tipping Bucket & Longest Tubby Racer

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ever wanted to go on rides that have been listed in the Guinness World Records? Going on exhilarating rides like the world’s longest rollercoaster or the fastest theme park ride in the world is tempting, especially for thrill seekers.

If you’re someone who simply wants a fun, splashy ride, ESCAPE Penang recently gained two more Guinness World Records: the Longest Tubby Racer (Dry Ski Slope Slide) and the Largest Tipping Bucket.

Both world records are notable achievements because the park’s Tubby Racer measures at 453.3 metres while the Tipping Bucket holds a whopping 28,757 litres of water!

The Largest Tipping Bucket at ESCAPE Penang.

What’s the Tubby Racer and Tipping Bucket about?

The Tubby Racer is a downhill tube ride that takes guests from the top of Gravityplay through the rainforest. The ride can reach a maximum speed of over 30km/h so expect an exciting rush past the trees.

The entire ride, which was completed and opened in 2019, was built with over 9,156 pieces of dry ski tracks, 61 sets of corner barrier skirtings at the turns, 77 pieces of corner paddings, and 440 pieces of side guards along the straights.

Meanwhile, the Tipping Bucket functions exactly as its name. The Tipping Bucket was a recently added feature to the existing Play House structure at Waterplay.

The Tipping Bucket takes around 10 minutes to fill up and once it tips, it pours over 28,757 litres of water.

The main bucket is made of steel plates, rectangular hollow sections, angle bars, and round bars. As for the supporting structures, it’s comprised of steel circular hollow sections, round plates, bolts, nuts and washers.

According to the founder and executive chairman of Sim Leisure Group, Dato’ Sim Choo Kheng, the Tubby Racer ride and the Tipping Bucket weren’t built with the intention to achieve the world records.

Sim said all he wanted to do was to make the rides extra fun and enjoyable for all. He realised tubby rides around the world are always in a straight line. Since the Tubby Racer ride was on a hill, he realised the track will have curves and weave through the trees to avoid chopping trees or defacing the hill.

This resulted in the Tubby Ride having a big turn, making the ride extra exciting as guests rush downhill amidst trees and greenery.

Breaking world records was never my main intention behind the Tubby Racer and the Tipping Bucket. My number one goal is never maximising length or volume of these rides – it’s all about maximising smiles per hour. Founder and executive chairman of Sim Leisure Group, Dato’ Sim Choo Kheng

ESCAPE Penang has four Guinness World Records

Previously, ESCAPE Penang was awarded the Guinness World Records for the Longest Tube Water Slide at 1,111m in 2019 and the Longest Zip Coaster at 1,135m in 2022.

With the current two records, the ESCAPE Penang has a total of four world records!

Check out the other ESCAPE parks

The ESCAPE brand also has two other parks outside Penang. ESCAPE Petaling Jaya opened in 2020 at Paradigm Mall PJ while ESCAPE Ipoh opened its doors in April 2024 at the historic TT5 Dredge site near Ipoh, Perak.

ESCAPE is owned and operated by Sim Leisure Group Ltd, an internationally renowned theme park designer and builder listed on the Singapore Exchange.

ESCAPE was inspired by Sim, who had a mischievous childhood growing up in the kampung by the rainforest where he climbed trees, dove from the treetop into water and raced downhill with friends on makeshift bicycles.

Sim Leisure Group also owns and operates KidZania Kuala Lumpur, having acquired the franchise in 2020, and KidZania Singapore in 2023.

The Group had also provided theming design and construction services to major international clients including Sea World Abu Dhabi, Lost Paradise of Dilmun in Bahrain, John Wick Ride in Motiongate Dubai, Six Flags Qiddiya City in Riyadh, Yas Waterworld in Abu Dhabi, Ski Egypt in Cairo, Ski Dubai, Aquapolis in Bulgaria, Ulynovsk Park in Russia, and the Egypt and Jurassic Park zones of Universal Studios Singapore.

