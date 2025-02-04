Check Your Touch ’n Go eWallet—The Default Limit Might Shock You

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Let’s be real—RM120,000 is a lot of money. And yet, that’s the default daily limit for payments and transfers on your Touch ’n Go (TNG) eWallet. Unless you manually change it, you’re essentially allowing transactions of up to RM9,999 per transfer without any restrictions.

How to Lower Your eWallet Limit

For peace of mind, it’s worth adjusting your transaction limits. Here’s how:

1. Open your Touch ’n Go eWallet app.

2. Tap on your profile icon.

3. Scroll to “Transaction Limit” and set a limit that makes sense for you.

How Does It Compare to Other eWallets?

To put things in perspective, MAE by Maybanksets its default Scan & Pay limit at RM1,000 per day, while transactions without authentication are capped at RM250. Even its debit card comes with a RM3,000 daily spending limit, plus PIDM protection up to RM250,000.

In contrast, Touch ’n Go eWallet doesn’t come with built-in deposit insurance. If something goes wrong, your money isn’t protected like a bank account would be.

Should You Pay RM1/Month for WalletSafe?

Touch ’n Go offers WalletSafe for RM1 per month, claiming to insure your funds. But here’s the catch:

• It’s an AIA insurance product, not a built-in security feature.

• Claims are handled by AIA, not TNG—meaning you might face a long process.

• The terms and conditions are extensive, so don’t assume you’ll get reimbursed easily.

A Word on GO+

If you use GO+ (which offers 3.5% p.a. interest), keep in mind:

❌ Not covered by WalletSafe

❌ Not protected by PIDM

It’s an investment feature, not a traditional savings account—so there’s risk involved.

Final Thought: Don’t Put All Your Money in One Place

No app or financial product is completely risk-free. If something seems too convenient, always check the fine print. Instead of keeping all your funds in one app, spread them across different banks and eWallets to minimise risk.

After all, RM120k is a hefty sum to lose over a simple setting you forgot to change.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.