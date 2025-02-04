A Credit Card Without The Card? Yup, It’s Happening Thanks To ‘VCC’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We’ve come a long way in our relationship with money, haven’t we?

Back in the day, Malaysia’s financial system was all about tin, gold coins, and even bartering. Fast forward to today, and we’re tapping our phones to pay for karipap and coffee.

It feels like the future, but it’s already here—thanks to fancy fintech like Malaysia’s 1st ever Virtual Credit Card (VCC)!

VCCs work just like regular credit cards but typically operate solely digitally. They offer security and convenience, seamlessly integrating with today’s digital-first lifestyle, making shopping, payments, and financial management effortless.

But, Alliance Bank’s VCC has expanded beyond the digital realm with the recent integration with Samsung Pay and Google Pay – enabling a VCC to complete in-store transactions too.

A Credit Card Without the Card? Yup, It’s Happening

Since the launch of its Acceler8 strategy, Alliance Bank has been at the forefront of innovation to deliver value to its customers. Now, the Bank is stepping it up a notch and flipping the script with its Visa VCC.

Forget plastic — this is a credit card you’ll never lose because it doesn’t physically exist. Instead, it’s fully digital and accessible on your phone or smartwatch.

What sets Alliance Bank’s Visa VCC apart even further is its Dynamic Card Number (DCN), a feature that updates your card number regularly, adding an unmatched level of security.

Not only is it safer, but it’s also a more sustainable way to manage money in a world that’s steadily shifting away from physical everything. It’s a credit card that feels tailor-made for today’s connected living, making Alliance Bank your #1 choice as ‘The Bank For Life’.

And the proof is in the numbers: with over 70,000 new users in the past year, people are fast embracing this new way to spend!

Why You’ll Love Alliance Bank’s Visa VCC Even More

Since its launch, Alliance Bank has strived to expand the features of its VCC so that its customers will continue to enjoy an elevated experience.

In January, the Bank announced its Visa Credit Cards, including the Visa VCC’s integration with Samsung Pay and Google Pay.

This integration paves the way for Alliance Bank’s Visa VCC users to make secure, contactless payments with Android mobile or wearable devices via Near Field Communication (NFC), representing a huge step forward in convenience when making payments.

However, Alliance Bank’s Visa VCC isn’t just a cool new way to pay, it’s genuinely better and safer. Here’s why:

Pay Anywhere, Anytime: Whether you’re shopping online, grabbing groceries, or buying a latte, all it takes is a tap of your phone or smartwatch.

Extra Security with DCN: Dynamic Card Numbers are like having a secret agent for your credit card. Your number changes every time you use it for online shopping, disguising your actual credit card details

Dynamic Card Numbers are like having a secret agent for your credit card. Your number changes every time you use it for online shopping, disguising your actual credit card details Flexibility in the Palm of Your Hands: Customise your card design, set transaction limits and recurring payments, freeze your card and manage your card expiry date all in one app.

Customise your card design, set transaction limits and recurring payments, freeze your card and manage your card expiry date all in one app. Ditch the Wallet: Your gadgets are now your wallet. No more digging through your bag or pockets—just tap and go. It’s convenient, simple, and secure.

Perks That’ll Make You Smile

Alliance Bank isn’t just giving you a cool credit card, they’re also throwing in some fun bonuses while you enjoy the unmatched convenience of the VCC!

RM5 e-vouchers: Add your Alliance Bank Visa Credit Cards to your Samsung Wallet and shop between 9 January and 28 February 2025 to score rewards.

Add your Alliance Bank Visa Credit Cards to your Samsung Wallet and shop between 9 January and 28 February 2025 to score rewards. Epic Prizes: Be a top spender using Samsung Pay and win gadgets like the Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Watch 7, and more.

Be a top spender using Samsung Pay and win gadgets like the Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Watch 7, and more. Free Ice Cream: Yes, really. Use Samsung Pay or Google Pay at Inside Scoop and get a Buy-One-Free-One scoop.

Ready to Go Virtual?

Getting your Alliance Bank Visa VCC is as easy as downloading the allianceonline mobile app. Once you’re set up, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

Say goodbye to plastic, static card numbers, and payment stress. And say hello to smarter, safer, and way cooler payments.

As the future of money is upon us, Alliance Bank is committed to being The Bank For Life that supports you every step of the way. Get your Alliance Bank Visa VCC today and discover a seamless way to manage your payments!

