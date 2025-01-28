The Hennessy Effect: Redefining Chinese New Year Luxury

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a penthouse overlooking Kuala Lumpur’s historic Petaling Street, where the scent of joss sticks once mingled with the calls of street vendors, a different kind of incense now wafts through the air.

At Upper House KL, bartenders mix Hennessy-based cocktails while Chef Raymond Tham plates modern interpretations of traditional Chinese New Year dishes.

The space, bathed in the amber glow of a serpentine installation—a nod to Hennessy’s Bras Armé emblem and the Year of the Snake—represents the latest chapter in luxury’s ongoing courtship of Asian traditions.

For more than a century, Hennessy has been a part of Malaysian Chinese celebrations, marking life’s milestones and festive gatherings with moments of connection and joy, says Laura Drozdowski Lot, who oversees Moët Hennessy’s marketing efforts in Malaysia and Singapore.

This year, we honour that rich legacy by inviting Malaysians to reimagine the beauty of Chinese New Year traditions through a bold, modern lens. Together with Upper House KL, we embrace the values of the Year of the Snake—renewal, ambition, and progress—and invite you to toast to the endless possibilities ahead.

Celebrating the Year of the Snake in style: Scene from Hennessy’s exclusive Chinese New Year soirée at Upper House KL, where Hennessy’s limited-edition spirits and contemporary Chinese culture converge. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The metaphor isn’t lost on anyone—this is, after all, a season traditionally associated with prosperity.

Partnering with Hennessy to create a Chinese New Year celebration that is both elevated and unforgettable is an honour, explains Alex Cheah, whose KARLS Group operates Upper House KL.

This partnership reflects the shared values of tradition, craftsmanship, and a commitment to delivering exceptional experiences.

Patrick Madendjian, Managing Director of Moët Hennessy Diageo Malaysia and Singapore (middle), leading the celebration at Upper House KL. (Pix: Hennessy Malaysia)



The Luxe Evolution of Chinese New Year

The transformation of Chinese New Year celebrations mirrors Malaysia’s own evolution.

What was once a purely domestic affair has become an increasingly sophisticated social season, with luxury brands like Hennessy leading the charge.

This year’s collaboration with fashion designer Shuting Qiu for limited-edition bottles exemplifies this shift.

Hennessy limited-edition offerings, adorned with designs by the fashion designer Shuting Qiu on display at The Exchange TRX. (Pix: Hennessy Malaysia)

Qiu’s designs, featuring her signature bold florals and serpentine motifs, turn the cognac bottles into collectors’ pieces that wouldn’t look out of place in a Shanghai art gallery.

At The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur’s newest luxury mall, Hennessy has created a “Kinetic Spring Garden”—an Instagram-ready installation that draws crowds of young professionals and social media influencers.

It’s a far cry from the traditional red lanterns and paper cuts, yet somehow feels perfectly at home in this city of contrasts.

Hennessy’s “Kinetic Spring Garden” becomes KL’s latest Instagram phenomenon. (Pix Hennessy Malaysia)

