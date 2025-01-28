KL Just Got Hotter: TUAH 1895 @ Bukit Bintang City Centre Is Now Officially Open!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Listen up, KL fam! There’s a new player in town, and it’s serving vibes, looks, and flavours like no other.

(Tuah 1895)

TUAH 1895 @ Bukit Bintang City Centre just dropped at Bukit Bintang City Centre (BBCC), and honestly, your social calendar just got a ✨major glow-up ✨. Let’s get into why this place is the talk of the town.

A Food Scene That Slays 💯

Forget basic cafes and overpriced fusion joints that taste meh. TUAH 1895’s lineup is a whole mood. This is where culinary giants roll up their sleeves to bring you flavors that’ll live rent-free in your head:

Ministry of Crab (halal) : Sri Lankan seafood royalty has landed in KL. Mud crabs the size of your head? Check. Prawns so big they’re basically lobsters? Double check. This is a seafood lover’s paradise.

: Sri Lankan seafood royalty has landed in KL. Mud crabs the size of your head? Check. Prawns so big they’re basically lobsters? Double check. This is a seafood lover’s paradise. AS I AM (halal) (dropping April 2025): Michelin-starred Chef Ton is shaking up Thai cuisine with dishes that hit differently. Oh, and there’s live entertainment too. It’s giving dinner and a show.

Ting Shan (non-halal) : Chuan Yue cuisine that’s bougie AF. From sleek private rooms to open dining spaces, it’s where you take your folks to show you’ve made it.

: Chuan Yue cuisine that’s bougie AF. From sleek private rooms to open dining spaces, it’s where you take your folks to show you’ve made it. Chef Kecik (halal): If pastries could flirt, they’d look like the ones here. Chef Rahmat’s creations are buttery, flaky, and downright sinful. Pro tip: don’t share.

Hock Kee Kopitiam (halal) : OG Malaysian dishes done right. Nasi lemak that’ll make you text your mum, “I found a new favourite.”

: OG Malaysian dishes done right. Nasi lemak that’ll make you text your mum, “I found a new favourite.” Pak Tok Signature (pork-free) : Where Nyonya meets Malay comfort food. It’s like a warm hug but edible.

: Where Nyonya meets Malay comfort food. It’s like a warm hug but edible. Crafty’s Bar & Lounge (non-halal): Rooftop drinks, jaw-dropping city views, and a cocktail menu that reads like poetry. Whether you’re here to pregame or wind down, Crafty’s is the move. Bonus: movie nights and sports on big screens because why not?

Not Just a Hangout Spot—It’s a Lifestyle 🏋️‍♀️💦

Think TUAH 1895 @ Bukit Bintang City Centre stops at food? Nah. Meet MORPH by Kamileon, the fitness studio where transformation is the name of the game. HYROX training, Pilates, and enough edgy vibes to make your IG stories pop.

Get fit, get fierce, and then reward yourself with something tasty downstairs. Balance, am I right? And yes, the design is so cool you’ll feel like a fitness influencer just stepping in.

The Labs @ Bukit Bintang City Centre: Where It Gets Even Better 🤹🏻‍♀️

If you thought BBCC was already popping, The Labs @ Bukit Bintang City Centre just upped the ante. This entertainment hub is basically a playground for anyone who’s bored of basic:

Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) : Luxe vibes, blockbuster hits. Say less.

: Luxe vibes, blockbuster hits. Say less. Zepp KL : A Sony Music-backed concert venue where the energy is always unmatched. 2,500-capacity—imagine the vibes!!

: A Sony Music-backed concert venue where the energy is always unmatched. 2,500-capacity—imagine the vibes!! Immersify KL (opening Feb 2025): Malaysia’s first immersive art gallery. Think trippy visuals and jaw-dropping installations inspired by Japan and Korea. Culture never looked so cool.

(opening Feb 2025): Malaysia’s first immersive art gallery. Think trippy visuals and jaw-dropping installations inspired by Japan and Korea. Culture never looked so cool. Andaman Grand Ballroom: Big events? Big vibes. Weddings, concerts, or your next corporate flex—this venue’s got the range.

Add to that casual dining spots, a buzzing arcade, and an atmosphere that screams “come back again,” and you’ve got yourself a recipe for endless fun.

Why TUAH 1895 @ Bukit Bintang City Centre Is Your Next Obsession 🤩

(Tuah 1895)

KL’s been waiting for something like this. TUAH 1895 @ Bukit Bintang City Centre is more than a destination; it’s a statement. It’s where you eat like royalty, train like a champ, and vibe like a rockstar. If you’re not already planning your first visit, wyd?

