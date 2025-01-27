What A Deck Of Cards By Gamuda Land (And The Year of the Snake) Taught Me About Letting Go Of Labels

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

I’ve never been a fan of games—maybe it’s my fear of losing, or some unresolved childhood drama I’ve yet to unpack. Whatever the reason, my history of dodging pickleball invites says it all: I need to work on this in 2025.

So when my colleagues asked me to join the Cuti Go Where Card game, I thought, “Why not?” It’s just a card game with people I like—what’s the worst that could happen?

Not very demure, not very mindful

(GL Play/TRP)

Apparently, the worst was being labeled “Demure Writer.” At first, I didn’t care, until they explained why:

“Yeah, you were so quiet when we met…”

“Your RBF made me think you hated us…”

“But your writing? So gentle, reflective, mindful…”

“Honestly, you’re like calm on the surface but deep underneath.”

Deep? Sure. Gentle? Hmm.

Truth is, I’m zoning out 70% of the time, but hey, mystic literary goddess vibes? I’ll take it.

This got me thinking: how often do we let stereotypes or societal labels define us?

There’s a Chinese saying – 有舍 (蛇) 有得 (yǒu shé yǒu dé).

‘蛇’, which is the Chinese character for snake, is a phonetic wordplay of ‘舍’. The statement symbolises the need to let go of something to gain something more meaningful.

Societal expectations can feel like a suitcase packed with what-will-people-think baggage, crushing us under the pressure to be extraordinary. It’s the inferiority complex—a mental browser tab looping everything you think you’re bad at. It drains your energy and keeps you stuck.

But bending to expectations means losing the chance to truly know yourself.

So this Chinese New Year, channel the Year of the Snake. It’s time to start shedding the old you, and slaying the new you. ✨

Maybe start by journaling, setting boundaries, and making choices that reflect you.

Andddd, while we’re on the subject of redefining narratives…

How about exploring Selangor in a whole new way?

(GL Play/TRP)

This ✨TRP EXCLUSIVE ✨ CNY limited-edition “Cuti Go Where” card game in collaboration with GL Play is not only fun to play with family and friends this CNY, but it features local sightseeing destinations and GL Play attractions, giving players a pocket-sized journey through Selangor in a whole new way!

As you challenge yourself to be more you 💅🏼this season, challenge your crew to “build their holiday” with localised ‘Attraction’ and ‘Character’ cards – including 4 special Character Cards inspired by the TRP Squad AND 4 Malaysian-inspired characters like Makan Mana Muthu, Wanderlust Ali, Shutterbug Shirley, and Malaysian Timing Fathi!

Who knows, maybe you’ll end up as the Demure Writer too (just don’t let it go to your head 😆).

Want to snag this CNY limited-edition card game?

(TRP)

Crack this riddle on our IG page and you could be 1 of 10 lucky winners to score our CNY Exclusive TRP x GL Play “Cuti Go Where” card game!

Or, you can double your chances by participating at GL Play’s official website!

Spend RM88 or more on glplay.com.my and win BIG in the “Shake It Bloom Boom” Lucky Draw! You’ll stand a chance to win the Exclusive TRP x GL Play “Cuti Go Where” card game or amazing merch and Ang Pows!

Let’s make 2025 the year we stop letting labels define us and start defining ourselves.

And maybe, just maybe, I’ll discover a new love for games – or at least for the laughter and connections they bring to the table. Here’s to shedding the old, slaying the new, and welcoming a prosperous and joyful Chinese New Year! 🧧🐍

