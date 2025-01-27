The Casals Made Living In A Tiny Home Amongst Nature In Kuala Pilah A Reality

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Most of us dream of a simple and peaceful life away from the city but have not taken the steps to make the big move. However, the Casal family’s story and success may serve as an inspiration to show it can be done with proper preparations.

The Casal family moved from the city to a tiny house in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan around 2021. Yep, that was during the pandemic.

It all started when Allan Casal and his wife Irena Adam received a piece of land in Kuala Pilah from Irena’s father.

The couple wanted to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, the nine-to-six grind, and pursue a life free from debt. Most of all, they wanted their children to have a memorable experience growing up and step outside their comfort zones.

Allan and Irena left their jobs and started working on their little home in Kuala Pilah. By then, the pandemic rolled around and the family had no choice but to go all in on their project.

Their children were initially not pleased with the idea of moving away from the city and their friends. However, they soon came around after Allan and Irena involved them in planning their new tiny house. The couple got their kids to pitch in ideas for their bedrooms.

The long planning paid off and the bold venture resulted in a 300 sq ft beautiful home surrounded by nature called La Hilir.

The move from the city to a small town also meant having to downsize their life. The family had to be extra mindful about purchasing items. With the lack of food options in the countryside, they cook at home more often. Both of these aspects help the family shave down living costs a lot and make saving up possible.

Allan said the transition was worth it because now the couple has more time with their children and also for themselves.

The children spend their days making art, playing online games like chess, and even making a network of friends overseas.

Venturing into the glamping business

In an interview last year with Yahoo Malaysia, the family converted La Hilir into a base to operate a glamping business around 2022.

Allan and Irena love camping and have fallen in love with several beautiful boutique accommodations around Malaysia.

However, they realized there’s a market for exclusive and all-inclusive stay accommodations and were inspired to provide an experience where guests can just enjoy nature and relax on holidays.

The couple puts a personal touch on every aspect of the glamping experience which includes home-cooked meals to curating every single piece of furniture, accessory, and amenity.

The glamping businesses attracted many returning guests, some of whom share the couple’s love for living a simple, idyllic life away from the city.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.