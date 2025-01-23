Weekend Plans Sorted: 9 Fun Events To Get You Out Of The House

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s the weekend before Chinese New Year begins so there’s still time to enjoy all the CNY-themed happenings once you’ve completed your shopping.

As for the planners, you might be intrigued by Marriott Bonvoy’s Travel Fair especially if you’re keen to plan your 2025 escapades ahead of time.

Lottery Laughs | 24-25 Jan | KL Comedy Corner | 9pm | Ticketed event

You may not have won Toto but you can win the comedy jackpot at Lottery Laughs, a live standup comedy featuring Riezman, Marissa Wong, Preshant, and more. The line up of stellar comedians is ready to usher in prosperity, joy, and plenty of belly laughs with everyone. Remember to get your tickets from Peatix here.

CNY Quilling Workshop | 25 Jan | Cziplee BV2 | 3pm-4.30pm | Ticketed event

CzipLee has partnered up with Quilljoy Endeavours to conduct CNY-themed quilling workshops this weekend. There’ll be two workshops: the Pop-up village quilling art workshop and the Quilling amulet workshop, with fees at RM150/pax and RM130/pax respectively. Slots are limited so remember to register at CzipLee’s official website here.

Grand Lunar Vibes | 24-26 Jan | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

You can still squeeze in some CNY shopping at the Grand Lunar Vibes market this weekend. While shopping, you can check out local acts performing live such as Coca Music and Francis Jofeel Goh, participate in interesting workshops, and watch cultural performances such as the lion dance and Chinese cultural dance.

Workshops at REXUNION | 24-26 Jan | REXKL | 12pm-10pm

REXUNION is taking place this weekend with an array of interesting activities and performances in store. Some of the workshops include calligraphy drawing, incense-making, aroma stone marbling, and miniature art. If you’re feeling peckish, check out the cool eateries at Food Fiction. Check out the schedule in the Instagram post here.

Happy Together CNY Carnival 2025 | 25-26 Jan | KL Convention Centre | 12pm-10pm | Free public event

Pingmin Market brings together 100 independent brands from different Malaysian states all in the same place. The CNY carnival features a vibrant mix of traditional and contemporary local delicacies, captivating cultural crafts such as calligraphy and wood carving, and fashionable designer apparels. Meanwhile, Pingmin is also holding a separate fair at its Pingmin Hub from 24 to 26 January.

An Evening with Dasha Logan | 28 Jan | Bobo KL | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

On the night of CNY eve, Dasha Logan takes the stage at Bobo KL with Sylvia Wong on keys to give a soulful Light Night performance. If you’re keen to kickstart the holidays on the right note, remember to get your tickets from Bobo KL’s website here.

Snake Year Calligraphy Exhibition | Until 16 Feb | Lalaport | 10am-10pm | Free public event

At the Snake Year Calligraphy Exhibition, you can see creatively drawn snakes following the shapes and lines of traditional Chinese calligraphy. Here, you can take pictures of or with your favourite paintings of snakes wearing hats and more. The list of CNY happenings in Lalaport is listed here.

Aruel and the Fasola Ronggeng Malaya celebration | 30 Jan-1 Feb | Bobo KL | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

After indulging during CNY, burn off the calories by ronggeng-ing the night away with Aruel and the Fasola. The group will be joined on stage by special guest NANI, promising a night of lively, feel-good celebration of music. Get your tickets from Bobo KL’s website here.

Marriott Bonvoy Travel Fair | 7 Feb | St Regis KL | 1pm-6pm | Free public event

St Regis Langkawi

Marriott Bonvoy, the globally acclaimed travel program by Marriott International, is holding a one-day immersive event designed to ignite wanderlust and inspire untraversed journeys in 2025.

The first-of-its-kind fair showcases an array of exclusive travel offers, experiences, and insights so travellers can plan their holidays and romantic escapades this year. The fair brings together travellers, industry professionals, and participating hotels such as JW Marriott KL, St. Regis Langkawi, Westin Langkawi, Courtyard by Marriott Melaka and more under one roof.

Sunset dining at St Regis Langkawi.

