[Watch] 9 CNY Short Films To Remind You What The Celebration Is All About

Are you all ready and excited for Chinese New Year? We’ve rounded 9 CNY videos that capture the meaning of celebrating and welcoming the new year with loved ones.

1. My Family | Maybank

Maybank’s My Family video tells the story of how a group of orphaned children formed their Lion Dance family under the tutelage and support of Uncle Tham, an advisor at Pusat Penjagaan Kanak-Kanak Taman Megah. The film illustrates the importance of treasuring the family we have and the family we create.

2. Happy Beautiful Year | Watsons Malaysia

Watsons Malaysia’s Happy Beautiful Year music video features celebrities such as Jestinna Kuan, Mskuan, Danny Lee, and Amber Chia singing and dancing to the song “Sim Leng Leng” (Glow Beautifully). The song has a mix of Bahasa Melayu, English, and Chinese in its energetic lyrics, a perfect Bangun Pagi-like song as you get ready for the upcoming festive celebration. The iconic “Kaw Kaw” line is in the song too!

3. Traditions Need To Be Learned | Eu Yan Sang

Eu Yan Sang’s short film is about a young boy named Jayden who returns to his hometown with his mother and meets his relatives. The culture gap is immediately obvious and Jayden’s cousin, Ah Jun, takes him under his wing and teaches him everything he knows. He takes Jayden through every Chinese kid’s rite of passage especially learning how to use the chopsticks properly.

4. Tetap Di Sini/ Stay | Petronas

Tetap Di Sini follows a man named Xiao Bao as he reflects the time his mother was forced to leave him behind with another family so he could have a better life. The short film touches upon the themes of love and support, especially helping one another through tough times as a community.

5. Wisdom | BSN Malaysia

The video Wisdom touches upon the importance of gratitude and financial wisdom. As we are all aware, many young adults have found themselves stuck in deep debt. Yes, it’s tempting to go on an uncontrolled retail therapy but it’ll hit us back where it hurts. In the same video, BSN Malaysia reminded everyone to be smart with their money and save for a rainy day.

6. The Family Anchor | TNB

If you miss the vibes of Stephen Chow’s movies, TNB’s The Family Anchor is close enough. Every family has an “anchor,” the family connector who brings everyone together and makes sure any plans go off without a hitch. The family anchor in this short film is none other than the super aunty, who gets everyone all ready for the family reunion. Also, it’s a reminder to appreciate your family anchors.

7. Always Be There | Knife

Always Be There is a short film reminding us that happiness is already in the little moments in front of us. The story follows Ming who is stressed at work and already feels bad for failing to take his family on holiday abroad. He feels sorry for himself until a pep talk from his parents and things begin turning for the better.

8. Never Forget | Mah Sing Group

Never Forget is a short film that will touch the hearts of those who have been or are caretakers for their sickly family members. The video reminds us all that family bonds are what hold us all close through it all.

9. One-Up | Etiqa

One-Up is a hilarious tale between two competing families until it wasn’t. They used their child to one-up one another until things come to a head. It’s a timely reminder to put aside our differences and embrace the meaning of togetherness this new year.

