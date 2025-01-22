Stop Blaming Your Fuel Brand – Here’s The Real Reason Your Mileage Sucks!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

You ever hear people say, “Eh bro, I pump at so and so petrol station because I get more mileage lah!” Well, I hate to burst your bubble, but when it comes to petrol in Malaysia, the difference between brands is… let’s just say, more in your imagination than in reality.

Let’s ✨ spill the tea ✨ on how petroleum really works, and why your driving habits (not your petrol station loyalty) matter more for your wallet.

Petrol in Malaysia: All Same One Lah!

(TRP)

First things first, Malaysian petrol is super regulated. RON95 here is the same RON95 there, whether you pump at Petronas, Shell, or that station you go to only when desperate. Why?

Since 1983, our government has been using this thing called the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM). Sounds very high-tech, right? But actually, it’s just a formula that controls the petrol price and ensures everyone gets the same quality fuel.

Here’s the APM formula:MOPS + Operation Costs + Profit Margin Oil Companies + Profit Margin Petrol Dealers + Alpha

To break it down:

MOPS (Mean of Platts Singapore) : Global crude oil price indicator

: Global crude oil price indicator Fixed operation costs : 9.54 sen per litre

: 9.54 sen per litre Fixed profit margins : 5 sen (oil companies) + 12.19 sen (petrol dealers)

: 5 sen (oil companies) + 12.19 sen (petrol dealers) Alpha: Price difference adjustments

Translation? Petrol prices here are as steady as a kopi O regular. No funny business.

From Seabed to Station: The Epic Journey of Oil and Gas

(TRP)

But where does your petrol actually come from? No, not straight from the petrol station like some magic well under your car.

Extraction

Malaysia’s oil and gas action starts offshore. Think giant platforms at places like the Baram Delta in Sarawak or Sabah’s floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessels. These rigs pump up oil and gas from the depths of the ocean. Transportation

Once extracted, the raw energy gets transported through massive pipeline networks like the Peninsular Gas Utilisation (PGU) system or the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP). Tankers are used for international shipping, cruising across seas with crude oil and LNG. Processing

Next stop, the refineries! Facilities like the Bintulu LNG Complex or Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal process crude oil into petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and more. Natural gas? That one turns into handy stuff like propane and butane. Distribution

After refining, these fuels get delivered to power plants like Kimanis in Sabah or Sultan Ibrahim in Johor (did you know this plant uses a super-efficient low-carbon gas turbine?). From there, it’s a straight journey to petrol stations, industries, and your homes.

So yeah, there’s a LOT of work before you even pump a single drop of petrol.

Think Your Petrol Brand Affects Mileage? Nahh… It’s You Lah!

Here’s the truth bomb: higher octane or fancy branding doesn’t give you better mileage. What does? Your driving habits.

Aggressive driving : Rapid acceleration and harsh braking burn more fuel—up to 30% more on highways and 40% more in stop-and-go traffic.

: Rapid acceleration and harsh braking burn more fuel—up to 30% more on highways and 40% more in stop-and-go traffic. Under-inflated tyres : They make your engine work harder, which means higher petrol consumption.

: They make your engine work harder, which means higher petrol consumption. Skipping maintenance: Dirty engine oil? Your car’s efficiency drops. Poorly maintained oil can reduce fuel efficiency by 2%.

Even small things like extra weight in your car can sabotage your fuel economy. Every kilo counts!

How to Save on Fuel: Drive Smart, Not Hard

(pvproductions via freepik)

Accelerate smoothly, and brake gently. Think zen, not F1 driver.

Keep your tyres properly inflated. Your car manual has all the deets.

Schedule regular oil changes. Treat your car like a BFF.

Declutter your car. Those five gym bags and random boxes? Throw them out!

At the end of the day, the petrol you get in Malaysia is consistent and reliable, no matter the brand. So if you want better mileage, don’t blame the pump. Instead, check your car, your driving style, and maybe even your playlist (because chill music = chill driving).

