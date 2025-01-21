No More ‘I’m Bored!’: 3 Tips To Keep Your Kids Entertained These Holidays

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Aiyo, school holidays again ah? Best time of the year… until you realise the kids are stuck with you 24/7. No school, no tuition, no escape. So, what to do?

No.. Don’t do that!

Instead, here are three tips to keep them entertained, active, and maybe even tired enough to sleep early (you’re welcome).

Sneak in Some Study Time (Shhh, They’ll Never Know)

Holidays don’t mean the brain has to go on holiday too! Slip in some educational moments – puzzles, trivia, even baking (hello, science and math!).

Or, for a real-world lesson in physics, bring them to Skyline Luge.

You’re probably wondering – this just looks like a regular go-kart. How is this supposed to be a physics lesson?

The thing is, Luge rides aren’t motor-powered. They actually use gravity to propel you across the track.

Every Luge ride is a crash course in physics. Kids will see gravity in action as they steer through twists and turns, learning how speed, balance, and momentum work – all while having the time of their lives. Think of it as tuition, but waaay more exciting.

Move That Body!

Holidays are for relaxing, but let’s be honest, kids have energy to spare. Instead of bouncing off your living room walls, let them loose at the park or on Skyline’s Skyride.

The Skyride is like the VIP section of nature—a relaxing chairlift where you can soak in stunning valley and rainforest views while the kids wiggle with excitement about what’s next. It also takes you to the top of the Luge ride, creating an endless loop of fun.

Bonus: if the kids are over 1.35m, they can ride solo, giving you a few moments of peace!

Let Loose, Have Fun

Skyline Luge isn’t just a ride; it’s an adventure with four tracks totaling 1.6km of gravity-fueled fun. And at night, the LEDs transform the area into a breathtaking visual spectacle, making it an enchanting experience to share with the whole family.

Whether you’re zooming down the Legend track or breezing through the Express, the kids will be all giggles (and maybe hit a competitive streak or two)!

Psst… Something Exciting Is Coming Soon 👀

Skyline Luge has been delivering gravity-powered joy since 1985. From New Zealand to Malaysia, over 60 million rides later, they’re still on a mission to bring real fun to families around the world.

And for those in the know, keep your eyes peeled for a new attraction launching in 2025. We won’t spill the beans just yet, but let’s just say… the sky’s the limit. 😉

Plus, this place operates daily until 10 PM (except Wednesdays), giving you plenty of time to plan an epic day or a chill evening adventure.

So why pick one when Skyline Luge gives you all three – learning, exercise, and fun – rolled into one epic day out?

By the end of it, you’ll officially be crowned the Holiday MVP. 🎉

