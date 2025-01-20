Ayo, Cuti Go Where? School Holidays + Festive Season = The Perfect Family Adventure!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ayo, long holidays are OTW people! It’s the perfect time to bring your kids, siblings, cousins, ama, apa, awek—basically everyone—for some jalan-jalan and bonding time.

Mark your calendars:

School holidays : 18 Jan – 16 Feb for KL, Selangor, Putrajaya, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, and Sarawak, and 17 Jan – 15 Feb for Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu.

: 18 Jan – 16 Feb for KL, Selangor, Putrajaya, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, and Sarawak, and 17 Jan – 15 Feb for Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu. Public holidays: Chinese New Year (29–30 Jan), Federal Territory Day (1 Feb), and Thaipusam (11 Feb).

That’s weeks of family time PLUS bonus public holidays summore! So, the big question is… cuti go where!? Balik kampung? Beach trip? Carnival adventure? Theme park marathon?

Well, what if we told you there’s a way to roll all these good vibes into one?

Say hello to Bloom Boom Pow—GL Play’s holiday season extravaganza!

This is your golden ticket to fun, relaxation, and some quality family bonding. Mark your calendars from 18 January to 16 February, because this ultimate festive bash perfectly syncs with the school holiday season! 🎉

GL Play’s FIVE iconic parks—SplashMania Waterpark, Discovery Park, Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands, Quayside @ twentyfive7 and FunPark, Gamuda Luge Gardens—are here to make your family’s holiday plans spectacular. And you can even secure your tickets easily on the GL Play website. So simple kan!

And no worries, we’ve already crafted the perfect itinerary for every type of family to experience the best CNY, school holidays, and public holidays combo!

For Families Who Wanna Chill & Soak in the CNY Vibes

CNY + school holidays = the perfect time to unwind with your fam, soak up all the festive vibes and enjoy a little R&R.

Start your relaxing journey at Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands at Gamuda Cove, where you can enjoy a serene boat cruise and even feed hippos! Yes, HIPPOS—because nothing says serenity and prosperity quite like these giant, chill river beasts. 🦛✨

And if you’re feeling a bit more mellow, take a stroll through Quayside shopping mall at twentyfive7. It’s the perfect blend of relaxed vibes with quirky shops and delicious dining spots. 🛍️🍛

Then, swing by FunPark at Gamuda Luge Gardens, home to Malaysia’s tallest Ferris wheel, certified by the Malaysia Book of Records (yes, it’s official!) to enjoy the carnival vibes and thrilling rides, plus dazzling LED Lion Dance shows and a vibrant CNY parade! 🎡

For Folks Craving a Thrill-Packed Adventure

If your idea of “holiday” means BOOM, then you’re in for a treat!

Kick things off at SplashMania Waterpark at Gamuda Cove, where heart-pounding waterslides, wave pools, and high-energy attractions guarantee an unforgettable day. Whether you’re conquering towering slides or floating down lazy rivers, there’s no shortage of excitement here. 🌊

And when the sun goes down, the fun amps up with Night Splash! @ SplashMania, happening every Friday and Saturday night from 17 January to 15 February. Splash by on the 29 and 30 Jan to groove to DJs spinning electrifying Gong Xi beats and get ready to party the night away under the stars! ⭐

After that head over to Discovery Park at Gamuda Cove and conquer the Goosebumps Rope Course, which has the most number of elements in a rope course in Malaysia (certified by the Malaysia Book of Records summore!). Suspended high above the ground, you’ll swing, jump, and dangle through 57 thrilling climbing elements.

And if you’re still hungry for more action, Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur (right next door to FunPark) is your next stop! Feel the rush as you zoom down twisting tracks and tackle sharp turns. It’s the ultimate fun way to cap off a day full of adventure! 🎢🔥

Make Those Moments Count!

What’s an adventure without proof you had one? Hit up the GL CLIX photo booths for Insta-worthy pics you can share (and brag about) instantly.

Plus, GL Play’s got you covered with limited-edition festive souvenirs—tote bags, towels, keychains, you name it!

More Fun: Cuti-Go-Where Card Game, Lucky Draws & Promos!

Feeling lucky? Spend RM88 or more on glplay.com.my and you could win big in the “Shake It Bloom Boom” Lucky Draw! Think Ang Pows, cool merch, and the exclusive Cuti-Go-Where card game—the ultimate family-friendly way to keep everyone entertained.

This pocket-sized card game (that’s part of the Visit Selangor 2025 campaign, no less) showcases Selangor’s must-see spots. Team up with up to six peeps and embark on a mini Selangor adventure. Play as zany Malaysian-inspired characters like Makan Mana Muthu, Mou Man Tai Aunty Lee, and Sunny Kak Siti. It’s small, fun, and packed with Selangor’s top attractions for those sweet holiday feels right at your table!

Don’t miss GL Play’s limited-time Buy 1 Free 1 Promo at SplashMania! Buy a ticket in the same price category between Jan 28-30 to double the fun of visiting the waterpark from 29 Jan to 16 Feb.

This offer does not apply to ongoing promotions like Night Splash or Splash Combo. Check here for more details, HERE.

Whether you’re craving chill vibes, thrill rides, or something in between, GL Play’s Bloom Boom Pow extravaganza has got it all. So, why the wait? Pack your bags, grab your family, and head to GL Play for a holiday full of Bloom, Boom, and Pow!

For more details, head over HERE.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.