[Watch] A Malaysian Family’s Love Letter to Hong Kong’s Cinematic Soul

The Kuans—Malaysia’s answer to the Von Trapps, minus the lederhosen—have orchestrated what might be the most charming cultural crossover of the lunar calendar.

The Kuans are a family of creatives from Malaysia who are known for their social media content and music videos.

The family includes Christinna, Jestinna, Mskuan, Perry, Papa Kuan, and Mama Kuan.

Their latest musical venture, “好運一萬年” (“My Lucky Lunar Song”), filmed entirely in Hong Kong, is both a Chinese New Year celebration and an elegant homage to Hong Kong’s cinematic legacy.

The family, led by Jestinna, has transformed their annual festive offering into something more ambitious: a music video pirouettes through Hong Kong’s most iconic film locations with the precision of a Wong Kar-wai tracking shot.

Their choreographed journey through the city reads like a cinephile’s treasure map.

Dancing Through Hong Kong’s Movie Map

At the Central Market’s storied staircase, where “Hidden Blade” once unfolded its mysteries, the Kuans execute synchronized dance moves with infectious enthusiasm.

The Mid-Levels Escalators—that mechanical spine of Hong Kong featured in “Chungking Express“—becomes a playground for Mama Kuan and Mskuan, playfully costumed as local police officers.

Ladder Street adds another layer to this cinematic journey. Made famous by “The World of Suzie Wong” and countless TV dramas, its steep stone steps now witness Jestinna’s elegant ascent, dressed as a contemporary lawyer.

The production, styled by Mskuan, demonstrates a keen eye for fashion that bridges nostalgia and contemporary chic.

Each costume change is a loving wink to Hong Kong’s film heritage while maintaining a fresh, Instagram-worthy aesthetic.

A Star-Studded Symphony of Old and New

The addition of Hong Kong entertainment veteran Wong Cho Lam in a cameo role adds a dash of local authenticity to this Malaysian family’s love letter to the city.

As the video culminates at the Avenue of Stars, with Victoria Harbour’s symphony of lights as a backdrop, one can’t help but notice how the Kuans have managed to capture something more profound than mere tourist highlights.

They’ve bottled the essence of what makes Hong Kong eternally captivating: its ability to be simultaneously a keeper of traditions and a harbinger of the new.

This musical postcard arrives when Hong Kong is ready to reclaim its position as Asia’s premier cultural crossroads.

A Lunar New Year Invitation

The Kuans’ cinematic love letter couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

As Hong Kong prepares to welcome the Year of the Snake, the city transforms into a festival of lights, sounds, and traditions that would make any cinematographer dream.

Liew Chian Jia, Regional Director of SEA for the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), described the Chinese New Year music video by The Kuans as a surprising and innovative twist to traditional celebrations.

Embark on a distinctive Chinese New Year celebration this year as we invite you to experience the festivities brimming with memories and cultural richness in Hong Kong.

From Market to Temple: Hong Kong’s New Year Journey

For those inspired to follow in the Kuans’ footsteps, Hong Kong’s Chinese New Year offers a treasure trove of cultural experiences beyond the silver screen.

At Victoria Park, the city’s largest Chinese New Year market (23-29 January) transforms the urban oasis into a festive wonderland.

The celebration takes on a more spiritual tone at Lam Tsuen, where an age-old tradition captures the imagination of both locals and tourists alike.

From 29 January to 12 February, the legendary Well-wishing Festival draws hundreds of thousands to this cultural touchstone.

For an authentic taste of local tradition, the Flower Market offers a sensory feast that no camera could fully capture.

Here, rows of auspicious blooms compete for attention with festive decorations and souvenirs, each carrying its own symbolic meaning for the New Year.

Ready to script Your Hong Kong adventure? Save these dates! (Video: Discover Hong Kong

