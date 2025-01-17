From Head To Toe: Essentials For Your Stunning CNY Look

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s just two weeks more until Chinese New Year rolls around. For some of us who have yet to complete the festive preparations, here’s a list of CNY essentials that you can use as a source of inspiration or a checklist. The items listed may even double as great gifts!

New year, new clothes

In Chinese custom, it’s believed that new clothes bring in newer and better luck. It’s also a symbol of starting afresh with good fortune in the new year. Aside from the usual traditional wear, there are interesting casual fits this year.

One of them is the SODA x Yuurei Nekosama collaboration. Soda Malaysia worked with local artist Michael Chuah to create a line of t-shirts featuring Chuah’s character, the Yuurei Nekosama.

To get your hands on the collection, Soda has a CNY pop-up store in Mid Valley (in front of Zara) until 19 January 2024.

Colourful bags and purses

Carlo Rino Air Weaves and Chainex bags. Image: Carlo Rino

The colour red is believed to be auspicious and brings a lot of “ong.” The passionate colour is a symbol of joy, celebration, vitality, and success as well (depending on who’s explaining it). Truth be told, as long as the colours are bright, got good vibes lah.

If you’re looking for a new bag or purse to hold all the ang paus you’re giving or accepting, Carlo Rino has two exciting bag collections in bright and light tones: the Air Weaves and Chainex collections.

READ MORE: Elevate Your CNY Look With Carlo Rino’s Festive Collection Of Bags & Purses

Kate Spade Tote Kate Spade Sammy Snake Flap Chain Crossbody

In addition, Kate Spade New York has a bag collection featuring snake-embossed designs and floral elements to celebrate the Year of the Snake and CNY. The bags are crafted with smooth leather and available in two types: the Manhattan Snake Print Small Tote and the Sammy Snake Flap Chain Crossbody.

Ssstunning jewellery

Kate Spade snake ring Kate Spade snake earrings Poh Kong snake earrings

Snake earrings and rings are not new but this year, they’re all about making a bold, meaningful statement. It’s time to channel your inner Slytherin since it is the Year of the Wooden/Green Snake!

Some shops that sell snake-inspired pieces include Poh Kong, Lovisa, and Kate Spade. Kate Spade’s statement snake earrings and rings are embellished with flowers and pearls for a softer and glamorous look while Poh Kong’s auspicious snake dangling earrings give a more elegant chic look.

A watch to complete the outfit

Casio CRW-001 G-Shock Ouroboros

If you’re not keen on sporting a snake on your finger, you can consider getting Casio’s first-ever digital watch that’ll sure catch eyes and open conversations. The CRW-001 offers the same functions as Casio’s digital wristwatch, just adorable-sized.

The design was originally created in 1946 by the company’s predecessor, Kashio Seisakujo, who was inspired by the Yubiwa (finger ring) pipe. The ring watch will be available at three selected G-Shock stores – Lalaport KL, Sunway Pyramid, and IOI City Mall, from 15 January 2025 onwards.

Is the ring watch not your thing? No worries, G-Shock’s latest release, the GST-B400CX, is a limited edition piece inspired by the Ouroboros, honouring the Year of the Snake.

The Ouroboros, an ancient and auspicious symbol of infinity and immortality, beautifully adorns the G-STEEL GST-B400 model. The watch boasts intricate snake patterns on the side buttons and components at the 3 and 9 o’clock positions. The back of the watch features a special illustration of the Ouroboros, symbolizing limitless potential.

Pretty nail stickers and art

Mr DIY lion dance nail sticker Nail wrap by Kooku

Nail salons, like hair salons, are usually pretty much booked up by now. However, fret not because you can still have beautiful designs on your nails on Chinese New Year. This can be achievable by getting stick-on nails, nail wraps, or nail stickers.

Shops like Watsons sell nail stickers and stick-on nails. As for nail wraps, you can get them online from shops like Kooku.

What if you plan to paint your own nails? You can still get cute nail stickers from Mr DIY to adorn your painted nails.

