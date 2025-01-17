Celebrate CNY With Mickey & Minnie Mouse At Pavilion Bukit Jalil Until Feb 2025!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This Chinese New Year, Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be at Pavilion Bukit Jalil until 16 February 2025 to meet mall guests to spread the festive cheer.

The Centre Court at Level 2 is all decked out in festive décor, all ready to welcome guests with various activities and entertainment.

Families who plan to take pictures with the iconic Mouse duo can do so during the meet-and-greet session from 17 to 19 January 2025.

What else can you do there?

Guests can write their wishes on the adorable Mickey Mouse-shaped cards and display them on the Wishing Wall. Alternatively, they can tie them to the branches of the beautiful trees nearby.

Children can also have a friendly competition at the Snake and Ladders corner. They’ll be provided with giant dice and magnetic Disney pawns to move around the giant board. Let’s see who reaches the finish line first! Some kids will need an adult’s help to reach the higher boxes though.

While the kids are busy with the board game, the adults can explore the pop-up stores around the Centre Court, where they’ll find Disney-themed gifts, delicious treats, and plenty of surprises for their loved ones.

Shoppers also stand a chance to enjoy gifts with purchase if they spend a certain amount. The gifts feature Disney characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, and Goofy on ang pau packets, mini luggages, and tote bags.

Guests who spend a minimum of RM250 in a single receipt can redeem a pack of ang pau packets while those who spend a minimum of RM500 get to redeem a tote bag and a set of ang pau packets.

Shoppers with a UOB card only need to spend a minimum of RM150 to get the ang pau packets and RM400 for the tote bag and ang pau packets combo.

They also get to redeem a mini luggage if they spend at least RM1,000 using a UOB card. Do check the terms and conditions before doing your shopping though!

Meet Mickey & Minnie Mouse at Pavilion Bukit Jalil!

