[Watch] Malaysian Woman’s Flask Explodes In Car: A Lesson In Science & Safety

One of the precautions of using a thermos bottle is not to leave it in a hot car. TikTok user Sasha (@pinky_lollipops) learned this the hard way after the thermos bottle in her car exploded and broke the windscreen.

At the time of “explosion”, Sasha clarified that the bottle did not contain hot water. Instead, it was watermelon juice which had gone stale. She believed this led to a gas buildup in the thermos, and combined that with the Malaysian heat, the bottle exploded.

Sasha’s experience prompted other netizens to share their experiences with an exploding thermos. A netizen shared that her bottle containing iced tea exploded after leaving the bottle in a hot car.

This incident and the experiences shared by others are a timely reminder not to leave our thermoses or bottles in any vehicle, especially under the hot sun.

What’s the science behind the thermos explosion?

The thermos explosion in this case is primarily caused by fermentation and gas buildup. Watermelon juice contains sugars and natural microorganisms like yeast and bacteria. These microorganisms can begin to ferment the sugars in the juice.

What happened during the fermentation process? In this stage, the microorganisms break down the sugars in the juice into alcohol (ethanol) and carbon dioxide gas.

If the thermos is tightly sealed, the carbon dioxide gas produced has nowhere to escape. What happens is the gas pressure continues building up and this increases the internal pressure inside the thermos.

Credit: Freepik

Once the pressure becomes too high, it can compromise the thermos seal or structure, eventually resulting in an explosive release. If the liquid smells unpleasant, it’s likely due to other gases that could be produced during the fermentation process such as methane or hydrogen sulphide.

Due to this, it’s understandable why consumers are discouraged from keeping their thermoses in a hot area like a car.

That said, some bottles are designed to look like a thermos but they do not function as one.

It’s advisable to get proper and well-made thermoses with double insulated walls. The double walls help to create a vacuum layer in between. This feature keeps hot liquids hot and cold liquids cold for extended periods.

Some trusted brands in the current market are Thermos, Stanley, Zojirushi, Hydro Flask, and Montigo.

