[Photos] A Taste Of The Silk Road: Inside KL’s New Uyghur Kitchen

Tucked across from Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Uyghur Saray is the city’s newest addition to its diverse culinary landscape.

This collaboration between Uyghur entrepreneurs and Global Peace Mission Malaysia (GPM) brings authentic Central Asian flavours to Jalan Pahang, nestled beside the currently-renovating Grand Season Hotel.

The restaurant’s menu celebrates traditional Uyghur cuisine, where hand-pulled noodles, tandoor-baked pastries, and aromatic rice dishes take centre stage.

These time-honored recipes are executed with precision by chefs who grew up making these dishes in their homeland, bringing an unmatched level of authenticity to every plate.

While the setting is contemporary and comfortable, complete with a VIP room for private functions, the food tells the real story – each dish carries distinctive flavours and techniques that have travelled from Xinjiang to find a new home in Kuala Lumpur.

Let us take you through some of their standout dishes.

The newly renovated Uyghur Saray, which opened its doors in late 2024, offers a studied contrast to the bustle of Jalan Pahang outside. Inside, generously spaced tables and plush seating unfold beneath whisper-quiet air conditioners—a contemporary interpretation of the traditional Central Asian dining hall.

A skewer of Uyghur kebabs meets its destiny over glowing coals, where lamb and chicken, liberally dusted with cumin and chilli, transform into the restaurant’s signature offering. The marinade penetrates deep into the meat, while the high heat creates a caramelized exterior that concentrates the flavours. The lamb kebabs particularly shine, offering that distinctive rich flavour unmistakably Central Asian, with just enough fat to keep the meat juicy without being overwhelming.

A glass of Uyghur yoghurt drink stands sentinel at the meal’s start, its pale surface catching the afternoon light. This isn’t the cloying sweetness of commercial yoghurt drinks but rather a carefully calibrated balance of tang and honey—the kind of refreshment that has welcomed travellers along the Silk Road for centuries.

Inside the cylindrical tandoor, Uyghur naan performs its timeless dance with fire. The flatbreads, their surfaces stamped with distinctive geometric patterns, cling to the clay walls like relief sculptures, transforming from soft dough to blistered perfection in minutes – maintaining a tender, slightly chewy interior.

The Uyghur polo arrives like a carefully constructed landscape—a golden heap of rice studded with tender lamb and sweet carrots, and raisins that have surrendered their sweetness to the whole.

The beef samsa here is a standout starter – imagine a hot, crispy pastry pocket filled with juicy minced beef. The outer layer breaks with a satisfying crunch when you bite into it, revealing buttery, flaky layers underneath. The filling is packed with well-seasoned beef and soft onions – you can really taste the cumin and black pepper, which complement the beef perfectly without being too strong.

Wide, chewy noodles dance with tender slices of lamb in this classic Uyghur stir-fry. Each noodle strand, freshly pulled minutes before hitting the wok, has that perfect al dente bounce that only hand-pulled noodles achieve – slightly elastic with a satisfying resistance to each bite. The noodles are generously coated in a savoury sauce that’s more subtle than heavy, letting the lamb’s natural flavours shine through.

A cosy dining nook adorned with traditional Uyghur elements – the distinctive doppa (embroidered caps) and vibrant textiles create an authentic cultural corner, inviting diners to experience a slice of Uyghur hospitality beyond just the food.

Traditional portraits and photographs line the walls, offering glimpses into Uyghur life and culture – faces that tell stories of a rich heritage. These carefully curated images serve as both decoration and education, silently raising awareness about the Uyghur people and their distinct cultural identity.

A vibrant collection of dopas (traditional Uyghur caps) showcases the intricate artistry of Central Asian craftsmanship. These distinctive headpieces, displayed like crown jewels, are more than mere decorative elements; they’re wearable pieces of Uyghur cultural heritage, each pattern and colour combination carrying centuries of artistic tradition.

Decorative plates adorning the walls tell visual stories of Uyghur heritage through intricate illustrations – from the iconic Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar with its distinctive minarets, to scenes of daily life showing the artistry of hand-pulling noodles. Each plate is a window into Uyghur culture, depicting their Islamic faith, culinary traditions, and architectural landmarks of Xinjiang (East Turkestan), China.

A meal at Uyghur Saray won’t break the bank – expect to spend around RM30 per person for a satisfying spread of authentic Central Asian dishes. Share your dining experience on Google Reviews and enjoy a 5% discount on your next visit. For the quality and portion sizes of hand-pulled noodles, grilled meats, and freshly baked pastries, it’s excellent value for money.

