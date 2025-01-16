MAGGI Celebrates Kitchen Heroes With CNY Campaign And Prize Giveaways

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Popular soups, seasonings, and noodles brand MAGGI have launched a festive campaign with substantial prize offerings.

The bounties include a nationwide e-Ang Pao contest worth RM300,000 and premium cookware sets valued at over RM400 each.

The “Peraduan Keriangan Perayaan dari Hati ke Hidangan” contest, running from 14 December 2024 to 16 February, requires just a minimum purchase of RM10 worth of MAGGI products to participate.

This initiative is part of the brand’s broader “The Heart & Soul of Chinese New Year” campaign, now in its second year.

Digital Storytelling Meets Tradition: Cookware Up for Grabs

Social media enthusiasts can participate in the #CelebrationOfCooks contest until 15 February, where 70 winners will each receive a Cosmic Cookware Galaxy Trio set.

The contest on Instagram and TikTok asks participants to share stories about cooks who make their Chinese New Year celebrations meaningful.

#fyp #CelebrationOfCooks ♬ original sound – MAGGI Malaysia @maggimalaysia 向您生命中的守味人表达您对他们的感激，让这个农历新年更有意义、更精彩！ *只需完成3 个简单步骤*，就有机会赢取 @cosmiccookwaremy Galaxy Trio 套装！ 竞赛日期：2025年1月1日至2月15日 需符合条规：https://nes.tl/MAGGIHeartOfTheFeastsSocial2025 Show your appreciation to the cooks in your life and make this Chinese New Year even more meaningful and rewarding! Follow these 3 simple steps for a chance to win a @cosmiccookwaremy Galaxy Trio Set. Contest period: 1 Jan – 15 Feb 2025. T&Cs apply: https://nes.tl/MAGGIHeartOfTheFeastsSocial2025 #MAGGIMalaysia

“We’re not just offering prizes; we’re creating opportunities for Malaysians to honour their culinary traditions,” says Ivy Tan Link Cheh, Business Executive Officer of MAGGI Malaysia and Singapore.

The campaign also features modernized recipes for traditional dishes, including Prosperity Prawns Delight and Fortune Herbal Village Chicken, demonstrating MAGGI’s evolution from a simple seasoning brand to a cultural cornerstone in Malaysian kitchens.

For more information about contest mechanics and prizes, consumers can visit www.maggi.my.

