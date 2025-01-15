The Sole Revolution: HOKA’s Maximalist Vision Arrives In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When everyone was chasing minimalism, sportswear company HOKA One One zigged where others zagged.

Today (15 January) marks the global launch of HOKA’s Bondi 9, embodying how a contrarian bet on maximalist footwear has reshaped the running industry’s conventional wisdom.

The Bondi 9 represents more than just another shoe release.

It’s a vindication of HOKA’s decade-long crusade against the industry’s former obsession with minimalist running shoes.

By the Numbers: The Bondi 9’s Technical Edge

The Bondi 9 weighs 297g for men (US 10) and 263g for women (US 8), making it suitable for easy day runs and recovery phases.

It boasts an increased stack height and a premium foam midsole, providing ultra-cushioned comfort for everyday miles.

The latest iteration is, counterintuitively, 8% lighter than its predecessor despite boasting more volume, thanks to “Supercritical EVA foam” – a first for the Bondi series.

Bondi 9 is designed as a max cushion daily road trainer, and it’s compared against other models like the Clifton for optimal running style.

Running Beyond Retail: Hoka’s Community Vision for Malaysia

The brand is making ambitious moves in Malaysia, where HOKA has been officially present for just over a year.

Ty Chirathivat, CEO of Central Retail Corporation, outlines expansion plans: “We’re looking at three to four new stores over the next two years,” he told TRP.

Leading the charge: Central Retail Corporation CEO Ty Chirathivat (left) and REV Edition CEO Pornsak Chinawonwatana (right) present the HOKA Bondi 9 at its Malaysian debut. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Chirathivat was speaking at the Bondi 9 launch event at TRX, where a special experience booth has been set up from now until Sunday (Jan 19).

Visitors can also receive expert fitting advice and learn about the shoe’s innovative features from Hoka specialists at the booth.

The interactive space features product demonstrations and the opportunity to test-run the new Bondi 9. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Complete with personalized engraving services, it represents more than just retail theatre.

It’s part of a broader strategy to build a running community in Malaysia, with bi-weekly running clubs and plans for trail running programs that mirror their Thai counterparts’ work with local schools.

The Bondi 9 is available in various colour combinations, including a sleek White/White colourway, emphasising its stylish and performance-oriented design. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Where to Find the Bondi 9

For now, the Bondi 9 sits in four Malaysian locations – KLCC, TRX, IOI City Mall, and Pavilion KL’s Parkson Elite – each shoe a living proof of how far the industry has evolved from the minimalist days of a decade ago.

Each HOKA store provides comprehensive sizing charts and a Strutfit tool to assist customers in selecting the right shoe size based on their measurements – addressing a common pain point in online-dominated retail.

Making it personal: Custom engraving service adds a unique touch to the Hoka Bondi 9 at the TRX experience booth. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Available in five colourways, including models like Blue Spark/Mint, Black/Black, and Black/White, they stand as cushioned sentinels of a maximalist future that has already arrived.

Those seeking the convenience of online shopping can find the full range of official HOKA products, including the Bondi 9, at rev.com.my, ensuring authenticity and the same 14-day return policy offered in physical stores.

The Bondi 9 is priced at RM819.

Join HOKA at the EVERYBODY BONDI Activation at TRX for an immersive pop-up showcasing inclusivity and performance. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

