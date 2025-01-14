What’s Happening This Weekend: Events You Don’t Want To Miss

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This week, there are beautiful exhibits demonstrating the creativity of our homegrown talents and exciting musical performances to check out.

Bountiful Blessings | Until 16 Feb | Kwai Chai Hong | 9am-12am | Free public event

Bountiful Blessings at Kwai Chai Hong is an immersive art installation inspired by the cherished Chinese idiom, Nian Nian You Yu, which translates to “wishing an abundance year after year.”

After guests cross the Blessing Bridge adorned with lanterns with well wishes and good fortune, they’ll be greeted with a breathtaking display of glowing fish lanterns.

Fish lanterns have long been part of Chinese cultural heritage, celebrating abundance, resilience, and hope.

Guests can also participate in the unique Fish Lantern Parade which will take place on 18 January at 7pm starting from the gates of Kwai Chai Hong.

Le Petit Prince: The Immersive Journey | Until 21 March 2025 | Fahrenheit88 | 10am-10pm | Ticketed event

Le Petit Prince: The Immersive Journey is a thoughtfully designed exhibition that celebrates the heartfelt themes and philosophical insights of Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s beloved story, The Little Prince.

The immersive journey is designed to be an interactive and multisensory experience, inviting guests of all ages to explore the profound lessons from the beloved storybook. Remember to buy your tickets from Klook here.

Rapid KL x Mechamato 2025 | Until 31 May | Rapid KL Stations/Hubs | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Rapid KL is holding a Ride & Catch Robot Hunt until 31 May 2024. To participate, purchase a MyCity Pass at any Rapid KL rail station and bus hubs and collect a stamp rally passport at the selected stations.

They can then start “hunting robots” by collecting a stamp at any of the 15 selected stations. Participants need to collect a minimum of 12 stamps to claim a Mechatrain. For more information, visit Rapid KL’s website here.

READ MORE: [Video] Ini 15 Lokasi Stesen Terpilih Bagi Rapid KL X Mechamato Ride & Catch: Robot Hunt

Blossoms of Fortune Bazaar | Until 9 Feb | Publika | 10am-10pm | Free public event

If you’re in the area, drop by Publika to browse the festive bazaar and maybe join some of the hands-on workshops. There’ll also be performances to entertain the crowd and exciting giveaways.

Elliot James Reay | 17 Jan | The Exchange TRX | 8pm | Free public event

British singer-songwriter Elliot James Reay, the artist behind the sensational hit “I Think They Called This Love,” which topped the Spotify Viral Chart in Malaysia, is coming to Malaysia for an exclusive showcase. Guests also stand a chance to win an exclusive fan meeting with Elliot.

Kraze Band | 17 Jan | Jaotim | 9pm onwards | RM120/pax

Fans of No Doubt and Roxette would be happy to know that the Kraze Band is going to be belting all their favourite tunes at Jaotim this Friday. Remember to book your tickets at Jaotim’s official website here.

Kaleidoscopia Exhibition | 17-18 Jan | Semua House | 10am-6pm | Free public event

Kaleidoscopia is an exhibition showing the works of Taylor’s University’s final-year Interior Architecture students. The exhibition offers a glimpse of the innovative solutions for modern spaces by students.

Goodbye 2024 by Serba Serbi | 17-19 Jan | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Serba Serbi is back with a mix of your favourite vendors and new faces. Expect to see local brands, thrifted items, custom-made accessories, and more trending items. A DJ lineup is ready to liven up the event. Guests can play congkak and batu seremban at the traditional games corner too.

REXUNION | 24-26 Jan | REXKL | 12pm-10pm | Free public event

REXKL invites everyone to celebrate the Year of the Golden Snake with various creative workshops, lively cultural performances, pop-up markets, and more. There is also tasty food at REXKL to fill up hungry tummies.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.