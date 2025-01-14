The Symphony’s New Guard: A Colombian Virtuoso Meets Dvořák In Kuala Lumpur

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is set to showcase Colombian cellist Santiago Cañón-Valencia, a rising star whose silver medal at the International Tchaikovsky Competition speaks to his formidable talent.

The 8 February performance at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS marks not just Cañón-Valencia’s debut on the prestigious DFP stage but also Junichi Hirokami‘s inaugural concert as the orchestra’s Music Director—a changing of the guard that feels both momentous and precisely timed.

The program, dubbed “Dvořák Double,” reads like the greatest hits of the Romantic era: the Cello Concerto in B minor, that magnificent beast of the repertoire, paired with Symphony No. 9, “From The New World”—works that have maintained their ability to fill concert halls since their respective premieres in 1896 and 1893.

Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904), the Czech composer who masterfully wove folk melodies into classical forms, composed these works during his American sojourn in the 1890s.

Cañón-Valencia, at 29, brings a fresh perspective to these venerable scores, having already demonstrated his interpretative prowess across Europe and North America.

A Night at the Symphony: Practical Matters

For those seeking a more intimate encounter with the Colombian virtuoso, a masterclass is scheduled for 7 February at 7:00 pm—a rare opportunity to witness the artistic process up close, whether as an observer (RM25) or participant (RM200).

The main event offers a range of seating options to suit various budgets and preferences, from C Reserve seats at RM229 to Premium spots at RM379.

Suite seats (RM439/RM499) include light refreshments for those inclined toward a more luxurious evening—because even Dvořák pairs well with hors d’oeuvres.

Tickets can be secured through the Box Office (03-23317007 or boxoffice@dfp.com.my), which operates Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm, extending to 9:00 pm on performance nights, and Sundays from noon until curtain time.

The digital-savvy can follow the MPO’s various social media incarnations (Facebook and Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok) for behind-the-scenes glimpses of what promises to be a memorable addition to Kuala Lumpur’s cultural calendar.

