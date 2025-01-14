Sin Yoon Loong At Perak Turf Club: Beautiful Space, Kitchen Finding Its Way

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A month into operations, the new Sin Yoon Loong outlet at Perak Turf Club (PTC) in Ipoh presents a tale of two journeys.

The architectural achievement is immediately evident – a thoughtfully restored colonial bungalow where elegant wood and bamboo work harmonize with statement pieces like the magnificent copper kettle centrepiece, creating an undeniably impressive atmosphere.

Yet beneath this polished exterior, the culinary narrative is still unfolding.

Sin Yoon Loong’s signboard stands proud at their new PTC location, with the historic race course tower rising in the background.

Visitor experiences paint a nuanced picture, with some dishes drawing praise while others suggest a kitchen still crafting its identity in relation to the brand’s celebrated heritage.

This contrast between the fully realized physical space and the evolving dining experience reflects the natural progression of a new establishment finding its footing.

The centrepiece of this new establishment is a towering kettle, a monumental homage to the traditional vessels that once dominated colonial-era kopitiams.

Early Days: Room for Refinement

The coffee quality at this new branch presents a notable contrast to Sin Yoon Loong’s 87-year heritage in Ipoh’s white coffee scene.

Since 1937, when Hainanese brothers Wong Bao Ting and Wong Poh Ting first began roasting beans in their modest kopitiam, Sin Yoon Loong has been more than just a coffee shop – it’s been Ipoh’s liquid history in a cup.

While the original outlet continues to draw coffee enthusiasts, this location’s brew suggests there’s still room to align more closely with the brand’s storied reputation.

Sin Yoon Loong’s vintage signboard at their new PTC location serves as a bridge between eras.

In this elegant new setting, Sin Yoon Loong’s signature white coffee takes on a different personality – an interpretation that diverges from its ancestral brew.

Some connoisseurs note the nuances in aroma and depth still seek their perfect balance, particularly in the less-sweet variation.

Meanwhile, the food offerings have received mixed feedback, with areas that could benefit from refinement:

Temperature consistency of soft-boiled eggs

Texture of dim sum items

Portion sizing

Flavour development

Basic breakfast items like toast

At RM6.90, the mini lotus leaf rice offers a satisfying taste of tradition without breaking the bank. A pocket-friendly option at Sin Yoon Loong’s PTC outlet, this compact parcel delivers classic flavours in a manageable portion.

Price Point & Experience: Setting Expectations

At over RM110 for breakfast for three, the pricing sits in the premium dining category – comparable to upscale cafes in Kuala Lumpur.

While the elegant colonial setting and ambience contribute to the dining experience, some visitors suggest the value proposition could be enhanced by further refining the menu offerings.

The vintage bungalow’s bones shine through carefully curated details, creating an undeniably photogenic setting that’s pure social media gold.

The price point reflects the venue’s positioning as a destination dining spot, though diners’ expectations at this range naturally tend toward higher standards.

Service experiences appear to vary by visit, with some earlier visitors reporting challenges with:

Response times

Staff attention

Wait duration

Service consistency

Sin Yoon Loong’s signature laksa delivers reliable comfort with a generous garden on top. The medley of pineapple, squid, onions, and mint leaves adds crisp contrast to the decent broth below – a solid, if not spectacular, interpretation of the local favourite.

A Mixed But Improving Picture

Our recent visit painted a more positive picture, with attentive and professional service throughout.

This could suggest ongoing improvements in service standards, highlighting how dining experiences can differ from day to day.

The inviting outdoor seating area offers a picturesque al fresco experience under century-old trees. While previous visitors have reported challenges with flies, our visit found the space pleasantly peaceful – suggesting management may have addressed earlier concerns, or we caught it on a good day.

Social media reviews reflect this range of experiences, though it’s worth noting that positive and constructive feedback often helps new establishments refine their operations.

As with many newly opened venues, service rhythms typically take time to stabilize, and recent observations indicate positive developments in this area.

The lo mai kai (glutinous rice with chicken) at Sin Yoon Loong’s PTC outlet delivers reliable satisfaction. Wrapped in lotus leaf, this kopitiam staple maintains its traditional flavours – a safe bet among the menu offerings.

Individual experiences may also vary depending on timing, occupancy levels, and other factors.

For an institution of Sin Yoon Loong’s stature, these early reviews indicate an urgent need for improvement in several areas:

Coffee quality standardization

Food preparation and consistency

Staff training and service protocols

Price-value alignment

Basic quality control measures

While the original outlet’s robust, aromatic blend remains the gold standard, these cups from the PTC branch tell a different story, drawing mixed reviews from patrons.

Design & Ambience: Heritage Meets Modern

Sin Yoon Loong’s PTC branch reveals an establishment that has masterfully transformed a heritage space into a contemporary dining destination.

The architectural elements deserve special mention – the restoration thoughtfully preserves the vintage bungalow’s character while introducing modern design touches.

Solid timber furniture anchors the restored bungalow’s dining space at Sin Yoon Loong’s Turf Club branch, echoing the building’s heritage while offering contemporary dining comfort.

Natural materials take centre stage throughout the space – Malaysian hardwoods complement the colonial structure, while artisanal bamboo work pays homage to traditional craftsmanship.

The thoughtful use of these indigenous materials creates a dialogue between the building’s colonial heritage and our rich rainforest legacy, adding layers of authentic tropical elegance to the restored space.

The result is a sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere that naturally draws photographers and content creators hunting for the perfect social media shot.

Traditional bamboo craftsmanship adds texture and tropical elegance to the colonial architecture. Light filters through the organic lattice, casting mesmerizing shadows that dance across the walkway.

Charming historical references, like rocking horses that pay homage to the venue’s racing heritage, offer both playful moments for young visitors and Instagram-worthy vignettes.

These nostalgic touches create layers of storytelling that connect past to present.

Rattan rocking horses blend nostalgia with family-friendly design, creating memorable moments in this heritage setting.

The Verdict: Beauty and Beginnings

One hopes that with time and attention to feedback, the culinary offerings will rise to match the sophistication of their surroundings.

Several signature dishes remained untasted during our visit, including their higher-priced items – Hainanese Chicken Chop, Ocean Treasure Nasi Lemak, Nasi Ayam Berempah, and premium Fish & Chips.

Given the establishment’s heritage and price range, diners naturally look forward to more distinctive flavours and memorable dining moments.

Robust timber furnishings paired with traditional rattan roofing create a sophisticated tropical-colonial aesthetic.

As the kitchen settles into its rhythm, this beautifully preserved space shows promise as a distinctive dining destination.

Until then, it remains a case of style over substance – a lovely spot for photos and atmosphere, but not yet a serious contender for Ipoh’s culinary crown.

Eggs in Stone: A whimsical nod to kopitiam breakfast culture, these decorative stone eggs blend nostalgic charm with modern design sensibilities.

For now, we’d recommend visiting for the ambience and photo opportunities, but manage your expectations regarding the food and coffee.

Better yet, consider enjoying a drink in these beautiful surroundings, then head to the original Sin Yoon Loong outlet for the authentic white coffee experience that made the brand famous in the first place.

Nature’s Canopy: Majestic rain trees – centenarians of the PTC grounds – create a natural shelter over Sin Yoon Loong’s alfresco dining area.

