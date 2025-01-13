Feel The Festive Glow: Get Dazzled By Sunway Pyramid’s CNY Décor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sunway Pyramid has transformed the LG2 Orange Concourse into a beautiful Chinese pavilion to invite guests to celebrate an auspicious Chinese New Year with this year’s theme The Golden Era of Fortune.

The mall’s décor is made of 95% eco-friendly materials – incorporating recycled and recyclable materials such as Quad Wall Board and Kraft Triple Wall Board which are produced with reduced energy consumption. The thoughtfully designed décor successfully combines festivities with sustainability, which is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The décor has meaningful symbolism as well. The blooming flowers weaving through oriental structures exude festive charm and symbolise renewal, prosperity, and heartfelt blessings for the year ahead.

The Golden Street of Fortune’ is our way of blending timeless cultural values with modern-day experiences. By incorporating eco-friendly decorations into our festive celebration, we reaffirm Sunway Pyramid’s commitment to sustainability while inspiring others to adopt green solutions.



More than just a festive showcase, this celebration is an opportunity for families and communities to embrace the festive spirit, cherish meaningful moments, and share the joy of giving. As we welcome the Year of the Snake, let us reflect on the values of hope, love, and prosperity that guide us into a brighter future. Mr Jason Chin, Senior General Manager of Sunway Pyramid, Sunway Giza & Sunway Square.

What is there to do for the family?

There’s a Wishing Pond where guests can donate by tossing a coin or scanning a QR code to make a wish. The contributions will help the Subang Jaya Community Ambulance continue providing free medical emergency ambulance services in Subang Jaya and save lives.

Near the centre of the concourse, there’s a Golden Blessings wall where guests can share and display their wishes on a digital lantern. To do so, guests can scan the provided QR code, type in their well wishes, and click send. The digital lanterns combine nostalgia and yet give a sense of modernity, memorably connecting the past and present.

The pavilion also has hidden seats or benches near the centre where guests can take beautiful pictures overlooking the festivities.

Head over to LG2 Orange Concourse to join the festivities.

Wishing Pond Golden Blessings wall

Additionally, there are booths where guests can design their hand fan, a bracelet-making workshop, and other shops at the other Concourses to help guests complete their New Year shopping.

There’ll also be performances to keep everyone entertained such as the acrobatic lion dance and 24 Festive Drums.

Catch the lion dance on 4, 11, 18, 25, 29, and 30 January at 3pm at the Main Entrance.

To watch the drum performance, head over to the Orange Concourse at 3pm on 12, 19, and 26 January.

Acrobatic lion dance at the main entrance.

More gift redemptions!

Sunway Malls has also collaborated with Book of Lai – a Malaysian artist known for his vibrant and digital artworks – to craft five distinct ang pow designs celebrating prosperity, growth, success, and good fortune.

In collaboration with official partner UOB, these limited-edition ang pow sets and the other rewards such as cash vouchers and an exclusive CNY gift set can be redeemed at LG2 Orange Concourse after downloading the Sunway Malls App.

Gift redemptions can be done at LG2 Orange Concourse.

Guests can create treasured family moments at Sunway Pyramid’s The Golden Era of Fortune décor until 2 February 2025.

For more information about the mall’s Chinese New Year celebrations, exclusive deals, and activities, head over to Sunway Pyramid’s official website or social media (@sunway_pyramid).

