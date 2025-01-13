Elevate Your CNY Look With Carlo Rino’s Festive Collection Of Bags & Purses

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are you looking for a backpack that can hold all your ang pows and more?

Carlo Rino’s festive collection featuring the Air Weaves and Chainex backpacks and purses may just be what you need this Chinese New Year.

Symbolising simplicity and grace, the Air Weaves collection reflects the serene beauty of the season.

The refined mesh texture and clean, structured lines exude an understated sophistication, balancing contemporary design and timeless appeal.

The Air Weaves come in three versatile shades – green, grey, and peach – and are available in small and medium backpacks and delicate mini purses.

Air Weaves backpacks Air Weaves purses Air Weaves collection

Meanwhile, the Chainex collection gives off a youthful energy and modern charm. Its sleek grey-blue tones are almost jeans-like from afar while the embossed Chainex logos capture the essence of movement and opportunity, making this collection an emblem of new adventures.

The Chainex collection comes in an array of wallets, backpacks, sling bags, and shoulder bags to meet your various needs from dashing through errands to exploring the city and outings with your loved ones.

Both Air Weaves and Chainex collections are available for purchase at www.carlorino.net, in stores nationwide, and in major departmental stores.

Chainex backpack Chainex Chainex wallet

