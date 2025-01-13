Celebrating Malaysians’ Top Picks: ‘GrabFood 5-Star Awards’ Returns!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

GrabFood Malaysia is thrilled to announce the return of the GrabFood 5-Star Awards 2024, a celebration of top restaurants that have captured the hearts and appetites of millions of Malaysians across the country. This year, 148 top-rated restaurants across six categories have been shortlisted as finalists, with winners to be chosen based on the ratings, reviews, and preferences of GrabFood users nationwide.

Food enthusiasts can play a role by casting their votes for their favourite restaurants from now until 5 February 2025. Whether it’s their go-to nasi lemak spot or the café they turn to for indulgent desserts, this is their chance to spotlight the restaurants that make dining and deliveries memorable. The winners, representing the best in Malaysia’s vibrant food scene, will be revealed on 19 February 2025, celebrating the eateries that truly stand out.

Commenting on this year’s upcoming GrabFood 5-Star Awards, Jiong Jian Tan, Director of Commercial and Deliveries, Grab Malaysia said “While our goal is to become the preferred platform for food discovery, whether through delivery or dining in, we’re dedicated to creating growth opportunities for our merchant-partners. Our ratings and reviews feature is a prime example of how we add value for both consumers and merchants—helping consumers discover new restaurants while providing an avenue for businesses to engage and reach a wider segment of eaters. GrabFood 5-Star Awards is a reflection of the strong partnerships we’ve built with our merchant-partners and the immense support from our consumers. More than just recognising the best, it’s a celebration of Malaysia’s rich food culture and the role it plays in bringing people together.”

Transforming Everyday Businesses to Success Stories

For merchant-partners who rose to the top last year, the awards have been more than just a testament to their hard work and craft, but have been a transformative avenue supporting the growth of businesses too.

“The award has significantly impacted our business by increasing our visibility on Grab and attracting new customers who associate our brand with quality food and excellent service. It has also boosted team morale, motivating us to continuously improve and innovate. We’re deeply grateful for the recognition and the opportunity to connect with a wider audience,” shared Kho Sing Hak, Owner and Managing Director of The Container in Kuching, a winner of the Best Western Food category in last year’s awards.

Similarly, Haliza Halim, Co-Founder of Nasi Ayam Kee Chup in Johor Bahru, who was one of the winners in the Best Malaysian Food category, expressed her gratitude for the platform: “We are so thankful to be part of the Grab family. Grab has given us so many opportunities to grow and to be known across Malaysia and Singapore. The 5-star rating has instilled more trust and confidence in our brand, helping us reach our target audience.”

Fueling Merchant Success with Powerful Tools

GrabFood has evolved beyond just deliveries, becoming a hub for culinary exploration. According to Grab’s 2023 Food and Grocery Trends* report, 91% of Malaysian consumers use the Grab app to discover new restaurants and stores they’ve never tried before. This opens significant growth opportunities for merchant-partners, especially with the consumer ratings and reviews feature—an essential tool, as over 90% of users admit to reading reviews online.

Since introducing written reviews in 2022, 13.5 million GrabFood reviews have been collected to date. Previously, users could only rate merchants on a scale of 1 to 5. However, recognising the growing trend of people relying on detailed online reviews to make dining decisions, the option to share written feedback about dining experiences was introduced. This additional layer of insight helps merchants understand customer preferences better and refine their offerings.

Building on these insights, GrabFood provides merchant-partners with intuitive, self-serve digital tools that support their growth. With over 500,000 MSMEs registered on the platform regionally in 2023, these tools enable merchants to analyse customer feedback, track performance, and identify new opportunities to attract and retain loyal customers. By combining customer-driven insights with powerful technology, GrabFood continues to be a trusted partner in driving success for merchants.

The GrabFood 5-Star Awards 2024 not only celebrates exceptional merchant-partners on the GrabFood platform but also highlights the strong partnerships and shared passion for food that define Malaysia’s culinary landscape. As Malaysians come together to recognise and celebrate their favourite dining spots, this initiative reinforces GrabFood’s commitment to supporting local businesses and showcasing the richness of the nation’s food culture.

For more information and to vote, visit GrabFood 5-Star Awards.

