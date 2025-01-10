9 New Shows & Films To Watch With The Fam This CNY

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Not sure what to watch with your loved ones this Chinese New Year? Here’s a list of shows and movies featuring some of your favourite Hong Kong artists and familiar characters. There are also animated shows to entertain the little ones.

1. Goosebumps: The Vanishing | Disney Plus Hotstar | Premiering on 10 January | English

The second season of Goosebumps sees David Schwimmer playing Anthony, a divorced dad with two sons, fraternal twins Devin and Cece. When the twins uncover a rising threat in town, it triggers a chain of events related to the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994. One of the missing kids was none other than Anthony’s brother.

2. Paddington in Peru | GSC & TGV | Premiering on 16 January | English

Paddington and his adopted family, the Browns, go on a trip to visit his beloved aunt Lucy in Peru. However, they soon find themselves caught in a mystery adventure in the Amazon jungle while looking for his missing aunt.

3. The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call | Netflix | Premiering on 24 January | Korean

If you’re not keen on watching CNY-themed shows, this South Korean series about a team of medical professionals may be just what you need. The show follows Dr. Baek Kang-hyuk (played by Ju Ji-hoon), a genius surgeon who’s seasoned by years in war zones and is determined to establish a top-tier trauma centre. With his wry sense of humour, his team featuring unique characters travel to dangerous sites such as battlefields and mountain regions to do what they do best – save lives.

4. Queen of Mahjong | GSC & TGV | Premiering on 28 January | Cantonese

Queen of Mahjong is a Hong Kong festive comedy celebrating family, love, and the timeless charm of mah-jong. The story follows the Long family as they navigate these themes. The stellar cast bringing laughter to the screens includes Kenneth Ma, Samantha Ko, Carlos Chan, Dada Chan, Bob Lam, and Hui Shiu Hung.

5. Money Game | GSC & TGV | Premiering on 28 January | Mandarin

Some scenes in Money Game were filmed in Malaysia so it’ll be interesting to see if you can recognise the locations in the movie. The action-comedy film stars Eric Tsang as Big Boss Zang, who works with a team of undercover agents to take down online scam operations. When the scams hit Hong Kong, the team started betraying each other due to greed.

6. My Best Bet | GSC & TGV | Premiering on 29 January | Cantonese

Charlene Choi plays Wen Jing, a compulsive gambler, who’s forced to return to the gambling world to save her kidnapped family members. This predicament tests her relationship with her husband Quan Shouzheng (Louis Cheung) as he doesn’t support gambling. The film blends romance, comedy, and action while delivering heartfelt moments.

7. I Want To Be Boss | GSC & TGV | Premiering on 29 January | Mandarin

I Want To Be Boss is a film by Jack Neo that tells the story of resilience and the importance of hard work. Dongnan decides to start a restaurant after years of being stuck in a stagnant career. The restaurant experienced initial success and Dongnan now plans to improve his home life. Upon a friend’s advice, he purchases an AI robot to help manage household chores and mediate family conflicts. However, the good days don’t last long because his apprentice Steven betrays him by stealing secret recipes and using AI technology against him.

8. Hit N Fun | GSC & TGV | Premiering on 29 January | Cantonese

A woman named Elsa discovered her boyfriend cheating on her and in a fit of rage, sought out help from a Muay Thai champion, Lui (Louis Koo). Elsa wants Lui to train her to box so she could fight the other woman, Surewin, who’s Macau’s female champion in Muay Thai.

9. Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man | Disney Plus Hotstar | Premiering on 29 January | English

For the kids (and the adult Spideys), this Spider-Man series follows Peter Parker’s journey as he grows into his role as a hero. The story is not tied to the main Marvel canon but explores the early days of Peter Parker in an alternate timeline where Norman Osborn becomes Parker’s mentor instead of Tony Stark.

