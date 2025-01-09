Extending Park Hours Can Help Improve Health, But Needs Extra Safety Features

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Not too long ago, a TikTok user shared his frustration that everyone was ordered to clear the park and go home due to the park’s strict 10pm closing time. He shared that he could only exercise at night by the time he makes it home and performs prayers.

This led to a discussion about the pros and cons of keeping public parks open for those who only have time to work out at late hours. Since Malaysia still has high obesity rates, it’s a valid issue to ponder to help others who might benefit from this.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia public health medicine specialist Prof Dr Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh supports the call for public parks to remain open until late with some extra changes to ensure security and comfort.

She believes having parks open late can help cater to the needs of working Malaysians with demanding schedules and address rising health issues caused by lack of exercise.

She added that extending park hours can provide much-needed opportunities for exercise and relaxation, which can contribute to better mental and physical health.

Public parks are also important for those in middle and lower-income brackets because they might be unable to afford expensive gym memberships or private recreational facilities compared to higher-income groups.

To maintain the park’s cleanliness and safety, she said it’s reasonable to introduce a nominal fee for park usage or seek corporate sponsorship. Additionally, she called for improved safety measures such as CCTV surveillance, better lighting, and enforcement to prevent illicit activities in the park.

Sharifah said these parks should also be equipped with clean and safe amenities such as toilets for visitors’ comfort.

Not everyone agrees. What’s new?

Unsurprisingly, the idea didn’t sit well with some people who brought up the issue of safety at night in the park. They worry about irresponsible people who misuse the park for drinking activities or consuming drugs and damage the park when they get rowdy.

Some pointed out that staying up late at night still contributes to poor health. They believe a better solution is to reduce working hours so everyone has more time for consistent exercise and recreation.

Maybe this is one issue requiring everyone to think outside the box for solutions instead of rejecting the idea outright. Be bold, be brave!

With things as they are, those who want to exercise at night might have to do it within their house or condominium compound once the park closes around 10pm or earlier.

