Ride An Indoor Hot Air Balloon & Snack Like A King This CNY!

Don’t say you have nothing to do this Chinese New Year, okay? Julie’s Love & Joy Carnival is here to settle your holiday plans!

From 8 to 12 January 2025, come join the carnival fun at Sunway Velocity. Got kids, got ah kong ah ma, or just wanna lepak with friends? Here, there’s something for everyone!

Indoor Hot Air Balloon??!!

Hot air balloon… indoors?! Where else can you get this kind of photo opp for CNY? Gather your family, hop into the Huat Air Balloons, and snap cute pics like you’re floating into the clouds.

Oh, don’t forget to check out the super cute Rolls of Gold & Fortune – the kids will love it.

Snacks that Make You Say “Wah, so good!”

What’s a CNY carnival without makan-makan? This year, Julie’s has a brand-new limited edition Love Letters Mocha flavour. Crispy wafer rolls packed with aromatic coffee and chocolate—so good, confirm finish one tin in no time!

Of course, the OG flavours—Chocolate, Strawberry, and Vanilla Love Letters—are still here, ready to steal your heart (and stomach). For those who like their snacks easy-peasy, Julie’s Wafer Cubes (in Chocolate Hazelnut and Peanut Butter) come in resealable packs. Snack anytime, anywhere!

Freebies and GWPs!

Julie’s got huat-huat deals and goodies for you!

Spend RM100: Get an exclusive Huat Huat Porter, only available at Julie’s Love and Joy Carnival!

Buy 4 tubs of Love Letters at the Joyful Purchase Station: Free Triple Fortune Glassware!

Plus, every purchase comes with angpao, bookmarks, and even Love Letters sample packs that you can redeem at the Top Up Happiness Station!

Of course, it all depends on a first-come-first-serve basis, lah.

Something Fun for the Whole Family

Kids can have fun with special activities, while you’re busy posing at the art installations like the Rolls of Gold & Fortune or the Huat Air Balloons.

Plan your visit:

📍 Where: Sunway Velocity, V Boulevard

📅 When: 8 – 12 January 2025

⏰ What Time: 10am – 10pm

This CNY, don’t sit at home and scroll TikTok only. Come to Julie’s Love and Joy CNY carnival for good food, good vibes, and even better memories. See you there, okay? 🎈✨

