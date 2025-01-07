The Art Of Prosperity: Carlsberg’s Serpentine Celebration Of The Lunar New Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Carlsberg Malaysia has unveiled its artistic tribute to the Year of the Snake, marking the brewery’s 178th global anniversary with a collection that speaks to heritage and innovation.

The campaign, aptly named “Brewing Prosperity Together,” transforms the company’s iconic hop leaf into a serpentine motif, weaving through a landscape of peonies and fireworks on limited-edition packaging.

The design, a collaboration between Malaysian artist YAO and Chinese artist Su Su of 1983ASIA, captures the auspicious Chinese characters ‘一起發’ against a backdrop of celebratory imagery.

Carlsberg’s CNY arsenal is locked and loaded – from sleek cans to bodacious bottles. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

It’s a visual feast that Managing Director Stefano Clini describes as more than mere decoration—it’s an invitation to shared prosperity.

We hope this collection becomes a meaningful part of every celebration, adding

elegance, prosperity, and a touch of smoothness to life’s most treasured moments. Here’s to a year that is truly #BestWithCarlsberg!

Carlsberg’s Lunar New Year 2024 Promotional Highlights

The brewery’s ambitious promotional calendar spans from December through February, with strategic installations and rewards that would make a marketing strategist beam.

The CarlsBazaar, their immersive retail experience, will transform spaces in 1 Utama Shopping Centre and Gurney Plaza into festive marketplaces, complete with a streetwear collaboration with TNTCO that promises to bring lunar celebration to urban fashion.

The promotional architecture is impressive in its scope: Lock&Lock Electric Grill Pans for three-carton purchases, exclusive mahjong sets for 1664 devotees, and mini-fridges for Connor’s enthusiasts.

Score a slick Lock&Lock Electric Grill Pan when you stack up three cartons of liquid gold. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

In the digital realm, Touch ‘n Go credits beckon convenience store customers, while food court patrons can collect bottle caps toward thermal bottle redemptions.

Perhaps most intriguing is the “Drumming Prosperity Together” activation, where patrons who spend RM288 or more can literally beat their way to prizes—a percussion-based promotion running at 60 venues across Peninsular Malaysia.

Want the inside scoop on Carlsberg’s CNY extravaganza? Hit up www.bestwithcarlsberg.my for the lowdown, or slide into @CarlsbergMY’s DMs on Facebook and Instagram.

It’s your VIP pass to the hottest promos, coolest spots, and freshest updates.

Connor’s ups the ante with sleek mini-fridges, turning beer lovers’ man caves into Arctic oases of refreshment. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

*Carlsberg advocates responsible consumption and we urge you to #CelebrateResponsibly. If you drink, don’t drive. For non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

