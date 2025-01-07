Lotus’s Creates Record Breaking 1.2km-Long Snake Yee Sang & Offers RM888,000 CNY Rewards

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lotus’s Malaysia is celebrating the 2025 Lunar New Year with the launch of its “Semuanya Ongsem – Lotus’s 真好价，真好蛇” (Everything Prosperous – Lotus’s Great Prices, Great Fortune and Prosperity) campaign and a 1,211 meter long and 60 cm in width yee sang.

The colourful traditional dish of 11 types of mixed vegetables and fruits, weighing more than 6,200 kilogrammes, was spread on over 650 tables joined together has made it into the Malaysian Book of Records as the longest yee sang in the country today.

The record-breaking snake-shaped yee sang was prepared by 10 chefs and 200 volunteers from Lotus’s Malaysia, Kechara Soup Kitchen, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad, Mondelez Malaysia Sales Sdn. Bhd, F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn. Bhd., Coca-Cola Refreshments (M) Sdn. Bhd., Etika Group of Companies and Danone Specialized Nutrition (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

There were also lion dances, brands sampling booths, appearance of Po from Kung Fu Panda, Coca-Cola’s Polar Bear, Mondelez’s Cookie Guy and God of Prosperity walkabout.

Present were approximately 200 underprivileged children from various charity homes, and families and their children from Tender Touch Pediatric Rehab and Gabungan Anak-Anak Palsi Serebrum Malaysia (GAPS Malaysia), Lotus’s Malaysia’s Commercial Director Lee May Li accompanied by Lotus’s Executive Committee members, Kechara Marketing Director Justin Cheah, Mondelez Head of Corporate and Government Affairs Raja Zalina Raja Safran, F&N Sales Director Chan Poi Ling, Nestle National Customer Business Manager Alice Ho, Coca-Cola Director of Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability Khairul Anwar Ab. Gahani and Head of Modern Trade Malaysia Arul Joseph, Danone Sales Director Tan Sue Kim, Etika Vice President Modern Trade Anthrena Wee and Malaysia Book of Records Officials Siti Nurhanim Mohd Nor and Edwin Yeoh Tiong Chin.

Lee May Li, Commercial Director at Lotus’s Malaysia, said “We’re delighted to bring everyone together to celebrate this Lunar New Year with the preparation of Lotus’s Malaysia’s longest snake shaped yee sang, a symbol of wisdom, renewal and growth, and to launch our “Semuanya Ongsem” Chinese New Year offerings”.

This record-breaking event at our Kepong outlet unites Malaysians and gives them the platform to engage in traditions otherwise they may not have the opportunity to do so. We’re deeply grateful to our brand partners along with participating NGOs, our #KitakanJiran volunteers and media members for their collaboration in bringing this initiative together. Together, we are creating a meaningful and memorable experience for the community and our customers. Lotus’s Malaysia Commercial Director Lee May Li

All 200 children were first treated to a fun-filled Kung Fu Panda playdate in Lotus’s Kepong and gifted a bagful of goodies worth RM135 in total from Lotus’s, participating brand partners and mall retail tenants such as CelcomDigi Berhad, Cosway (M) Sdn. Bhd., Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn. Bhd. and Streat Thai by Unique Eats Sdn. Bhd.

Together with Kechara Soup Kitchen, Lotus’s also distributed 591kg in total of freshly prepared yee sang to five community and welfare centers within the Klang Valley. Distribution also went to customers in Lotus’s Kepong.

Semuanya Ongsem

From end December 2024 until Chap Goh Mei on 12 February 2025, customers can visit 39 of Lotus’s outlets and feast their eyes on great deals and delights at the retailer’s Chinese New Year Pavilion for household festive favourites like Drinho, Yeos, Pepsi, 100 Plus, Coca-Cola, Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, Kitkat, Barilla and Downy.

They can enjoy up to 50% off for 1,000 key festive products in all Lotus’s outlets that include clothing collection, fresh whole chicken, frozen duck, tiger prawns (L-XL), Siakap (M-L), tiger grouper, abalone, oysters and much more.

Pre-packed steamboat combos are also available now in eight locations with prices starting from RM68.88. And for gifting, Lotus’s offers a range of gift sets like abalone, Hai-O and Eu Yan Sang starting from only RM98.

RM888,000 for My Lotus’s members!

With a minimum spend of RM88 per receipt and uploading it onto the dedicated section on the Lotus’s Malaysia Application, members will qualify to win away cash and vouchers worth up to RM888,000.

Throughout the campaign period, seven weekly winners can win away cash and vouchers worth RM1,880 (one winner per week throughout the campaign period) and three grand prize winners stand a chance to take home RM16,800 worth of cash and vouchers.

Delightful activities for everyone

Meet popular MY FM DJs like Yoon Ng, Aki Chan, Wayne Phoon, and Jack Yap at Lotus’s Kepong, Lotus’s Desa Tebrau, Lotus’s Penang E-Gate, and Lotus’s Puchong throughout the month of January.

Enjoy the custom calligraphy station when you spend a minimum of RM28 in Lotus’s.

Get the DIY Rattle Drum Toy with a minimum spend of RM88.

Try the Lucky Human Claw Machine when you spend at least RM188 in Lotus’s.

Kung Fu Panda

Meet and greet Po from Kung Fu Panda in 8 selected Lotus’s Malls and join in a series of fun games like Fortune Stick Reading, Lion Dance Drum Playing, Snake and Ladder, Kungfu Panda x Minecraft DLC Nintendo Switch Game, arts and crafts activities and colouring contests.

To learn more about the ongoing activities under Lotus’s Malaysia’s Semuanya Ongsem banner, refer to their official Facebook.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.