Fans Say A Heartfelt Goodbye To ‘Abang Romle’ The Cat
Famed cat known for a series of viral Tiktok videos passes away.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
Fans of TikTok user @chekeyandgang, famous for viral cat videos, recently had to say a heartfelt goodbye to the beloved feline, Abang Romle.
The beloved oyen cat charmed viewers in videos that amassed millions of views. He delighted fans with his lip-syncing antics in themed costumes alongside his owner.
@chekeyandgeng Abuyen jelir😻#fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #oyenrosak #bangromle #oyennakal #kucingkampung ♬ original sound – Chekeyandgeng
@chekeyandgeng bibik kene libas ☺#kucingkampung #fyp #blooper #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #jogetmalaysia #oyencat #oyenrosak ♬ Tari-Tari Wau – Mohram
Goodbye Bang Romle
Abang Romle, who had been a cherished family member for 11 years, brought daily joy and warmth. He apparently passed in the loving embrace of his owner.
The cat likely died due to an illness related to old age.
@chekeyandgeng Baru ade kekuatan utk bg tau..ABG Romle dh pergi tgglkn mak dan kakak..11 tahun kami bersame dn tibe2 Abg pegi tgglkn mak dn kakak..Mak xkn lupe kt Abg..mak akn simpan name Abg Ekey d sudut hati mak yg paling dalam..selamat tggl syg mak😭#bangromle #oyennakal #oyenrosak #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ original sound – Chekeyandgeng
Many fans expressed deep sadness over the passing of the beloved cat who brought them so much joy, saying they will miss him dearly.
As fans bid farewell to this beloved feline, they remember the love and comfort he brought into their lives.
While Abang Romle may no longer be with us, his legacy of happiness and laughter will continue to brighten the days of all who loved him.
Rest in peace, dear Abang Romle. 🐾
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.