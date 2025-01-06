Fans Say A Heartfelt Goodbye To ‘Abang Romle’ The Cat

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fans of TikTok user @chekeyandgang, famous for viral cat videos, recently had to say a heartfelt goodbye to the beloved feline, Abang Romle.

The beloved oyen cat charmed viewers in videos that amassed millions of views. He delighted fans with his lip-syncing antics in themed costumes alongside his owner.

Goodbye Bang Romle

Abang Romle, who had been a cherished family member for 11 years, brought daily joy and warmth. He apparently passed in the loving embrace of his owner.

The cat likely died due to an illness related to old age.

Many fans expressed deep sadness over the passing of the beloved cat who brought them so much joy, saying they will miss him dearly.

“After this, I won’t be able to watch Abang Romli’s content anymore.” – Tiktok

“I will miss Abang romli. Goodbye my love.” – Tiktok

“Goodbye Abang. Thank you for entertaining us in life. Thank you so much. Stay strong sister..mother.. hopefully the same kindness will be shown on the other side.” – Tiktok

As fans bid farewell to this beloved feline, they remember the love and comfort he brought into their lives.

While Abang Romle may no longer be with us, his legacy of happiness and laughter will continue to brighten the days of all who loved him.

Rest in peace, dear Abang Romle. 🐾

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.