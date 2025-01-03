Spot A Car With Foreign Licence Plates Fueling Up? Hit The Emergency Button

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent Instagram video uploaded by @petronassrihartamas has revealed a little-known function of the emergency button on petrol pumps.

It is not only emergencies, but also for members of the public to indicate unauthorised fuel usage, including foreign-registered vehicles filling up on subsidised RON95 petrol.

https://twitter.com/mynewshub/status/1874349272046703016?s=46

RON95, a subsidised fuel reserved for vehicles with Malaysian registration plates, has long been a target for misuse. Some foreign drivers, attracted by the significant price difference compared to RON97, take advantage of this subsidy despite it being illegal.

This misuse often sparks frustration among Malaysians. While recording videos or voicing out disapproval has been the typical response, there’s now a more effective option: press the emergency button on the fuel pump.

What Happens When You Press the Emergency Button?

In the video, a Petronas employee known as Jamal explained, “When you press this emergency button, all fuel flow from the pump will automatically stop. Even if you squeeze the nozzle, nothing will come out. So don’t hesitate to press it in case of emergencies.”

Initially designed to handle situations like fires or fuel spills, Jamal clarified that the button can also be used when foreign-registered vehicles are caught pumping RON95. This simple action halts the illegal transaction immediately, giving Malaysians the power to take action instead of passively watching.

What’s at Stake for Petrol Station Operators?

Petrol station operators who allow foreign vehicles to fill up on RON95 risk severe penalties under Malaysia’s Control of Supplies Act 1961 and related regulations. Offenders can face fines of up to RM1 million, imprisonment for up to three months, or both.

This enforcement underscores the government’s intent to protect the subsidy meant for Malaysian citizens. However, operators are not the only ones bearing responsibility—public vigilance plays a critical role in curbing such misuse.

This newfound public empowerment comes as Malaysia faces mounting fiscal challenges and debates on subsidy reform. While the emergency button is a reactive measure, it raises awareness about the importance of preserving resources meant for locals.

